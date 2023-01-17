An old political adage is that "politics makes for strange bedfellows.” Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Harry S. Truman had difficult ethical dilemmas.

All three men faced significant ethical challenges at a time when they were in the spotlight of public awareness. President Truman had the decision of whether to drop the atomic bomb on Japan to end WWII in the Pacific. He made the decision to drop the bomb twice and the war ended with Japan’s unconditional surrender.



Don Laws is a retired Instructional Dean Emeritus. He lives in Green Valley.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?