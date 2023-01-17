An old political adage is that "politics makes for strange bedfellows.” Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Harry S. Truman had difficult ethical dilemmas.
All three men faced significant ethical challenges at a time when they were in the spotlight of public awareness. President Truman had the decision of whether to drop the atomic bomb on Japan to end WWII in the Pacific. He made the decision to drop the bomb twice and the war ended with Japan’s unconditional surrender.
Pacifists and historical revisionists have argued that Truman made an unethical decision with many thinking he should have been tried as a war criminal. Yet, the American public at the time wanted the war to end without ethical reservations. Military experts estimated that one million Americans would be casualties in an invasion of Japan.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are facing the ethical dilemma of what they should do about having confidential government documents in their possession when that decision is clearly wrong, or illegal.
As ethics involves decisions over what is right or wrong, did one former president and one sitting president do what was right? Both Trump and Biden are listening to their stable of attorneys who are protecting their clients with delaying and avoidance tactics. Meanwhile, the public is closely watching this drama unfold and they are wary of this political theater.
Sensible advisers would tell both Trump and Biden to quickly assume responsibility, promise to correct the problems quickly and ask for understanding and forgiveness. The attorneys involved are not driven by ethical logic as that is not consistent with their legal views on how to best protect their clients.
Harry Truman got it right! He made his decisions, stood by them, and history has judged him as a successful president. President Truman had a sign on his desk "The Buck Stops Here" as his guide. The decision of legal responsibilities for Trump and Biden is yet to be determined. The public perceptions for the actions of Trump and Biden will take a little longer. Historians and journalists are writing furiously new copy for their publications.
I have made my decisions on the ethics of both Trump and Biden. Have you?
Don Laws is a retired Instructional Dean Emeritus. He lives in Green Valley.
