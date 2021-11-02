Good governance isn’t easy. It got a lot tougher at GVR a few years ago when the self-described Friends of GVR politicized what should be nonpartisan board elections by throwing big dollars into the campaigns for their candidates.
This tactic worked — Friends of GVR-backed candidates now occupy the majority of the 12 seats. This bloc can only be called the “controlling faction.” I ran for the board again after watching this group in action last year.
First, they paid far too much—about $130,000 too much — for the old Canoa Hills clubhouse. No surprise, given that the negotiations for this purchase were conducted in secret, and seemed to benefit outside organizations over GVR members.
Then, they gave in to a small number of paranoid board members and sought to ferret out whoever “leaked” the identities of their three finalists for the CEO job. (Remember that silly GVR e-blast asking for applications from GVR members with “experience in investigations"?)
They silently dropped this nonsense when they realized that the information in question wasn’t “confidential” at all. In addition, it has long been GVR’s practice to introduce candidates to get member feedback.
Things have continued in this vein in 2021.
They promised the new CEO, Scott Somers, that he’d be working under the principles of “Policy Governance” (a buzzword phrase meaning that the board provides broad policy guidance to the CEO, who exercises primary operational authority to put that guidance into action.) Instead, Mr. Somers has been hamstrung by constant micromanagement. (The controlling faction is “controlling” in every sense of that word.)
They did an end run on him by prevailing upon the GVR attorney to advise him to discontinue meeting with individual board members, a useful practice he began shortly after starting work here. This advice is so questionable that, as far as we know, it hasn’t been delivered to any other CEO, anywhere. When I expressed skepticism about that advice in an executive session of the board—which actually should have been open to GVR members—the controlling faction rigged up the silly “censure” of me that the Green Valley News reported on recently. I still don’t know what it is I supposedly said to warrant this bit of petty nose-tweaking.
Just in the last couple of weeks, they spent an entire two-hour-plus special board meeting micromanaging Mr. Somers’ recommendation to get the East Center pool project under contract. Then, one week later, they turned around—in another long meeting—and did what they could and should have done in the first place: approve the action that he proposed. (If you want to watch this dysfunction in action, take a look at those meetings—Oct. 20 and 27 of this year—on YouTube.)
Here’s the bottom line: Scott Somers is a capable and well-paid professional who should be mostly left alone to do his job as he sees fit. He doesn’t need the controlling faction or their tool, the GVR counsel, to micromanage his every move.
GVR is a unique and valuable organization—too valuable to allow bullies to call the shots. The controlling faction’s tactics should stay where they belong: in a junior-high cafeteria. Please let Mr. Somers know that you support him and appreciate his efforts. And if you’re willing to step up and try to make a difference, please consider running for the board. It’s challenging and rewarding—even with an occasional “censure” thrown in.
These are strictly my views and not necessarily those of the GVR Board.