As the year winds down, I find myself recalling a poem I encountered decades ago in college. It begins: "Turning and turning in the widening gyre/ The falcon cannot hear the falconer;/ Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;/ Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, /The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere,/ The ceremony of innocence is drowned;/ The best lack all conviction, while the worst /Are full of passionate intensity."
Haunting words. You may recognize it as the first stanza of the "Second Coming" by William Butler Yeats. A short poem, yes, but one of the most enigmatic poems ever produced in the English language. But why are the words, "Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold" bouncing around in my skull now as the holidays approach?
Call me a party-pooper if you will, but in my fevered brain, this is where our country is today. As 2021 wraps up, things are falling apart politically… and the center is not holding.
A year earlier, in November 2020, following the victory of Joe Biden over Donald Trump, I was optimistic. After all, before he became president, Trump had been something of a con man, a guy with a long track record of business failures and cheesy schemes. A man who loved to brag on Howard Stern's "shock jock" radio show about the truck loads of beautiful women The Donald had bagged over the years.
And, of course, Trump became the star of "The Apprentice," a TV show that was extremely popular in part because folks loved to hear Mr. Trump bellow, "You're FIRED!" at the end.
But November 2020, the American electorate fired… him. And that's when things turned sour. When a sitting president loses an election, the standard protocol is to be gracious about it and offer every assistance under the sun to ensure a smooth transition.
But that was not The Donald's response. He insisted that the election had been corrupt — "stolen" by Democrats and their slimy enablers. A year later he still claims that, even though investigation after investigation has shown it not to be true.
I imagine that you recall the months-long election "audit" of Maricopa County, the home of Phoenix and its sprawling suburbs. Conducted by Trump partisans who called themselves the "Cyber Ninjas," no major discrepancies were found. In the end, they uncovered a number of irregularities, but no evidence of fraud was found: 1,040,873 votes for Biden; 995,404 for Trump.
OK, some of you are thinking. "This is just another hit job on Donald Trump by Moore, an ardent Democrat." That's only partly right. I've written thousands of unkind words about Trump. But I am hardly a hard-nosed Dem. To be sure, I came of voting age in 1960, and chose Jack Kennedy. But later I voted for Gerald Ford, H.W. Bush and Bob Dole.
Nonetheless, this column is not about Donald Trump. It's about those of you who still support him. Most Republicans I've known are patriotic. Perhaps even more so than the "progressive" Dems on the far-out left.
Republicans respect the flag, as do I. And most Republicans I've known fully understand that the Stars and Stripes symbolize a nation that long ago learned how political power could be transferred peacefully from one party to another.
What a remarkable idea! When our nation was born in the 1700s, many Old World nations suffered from violence, assassinations, and even bloody revolutions when governmental power was widely challenged. The United States, in contrast, virtually invented the peaceful transfer of political power. No need to dwell on that. We all learned it in school.
By endlessly ranting of how the 2020 election was "stolen" from him, despite the absence of evidence, Donald Trump is not railing against Joe Biden or Democrats or Liberal Elites. He is attacking our system of government — and the uniquely American invention, the peaceful transfer of power.
As we approach a new year, things are falling apart, and the centre cannot hold… indefinitely. Unless, of course, we citizens cast aside the dark "stop the steal" lies that Donald Trump has cast upon the land. Harsh? Of course. But as a certain person said a couple of thousand years ago in the Holy Land, "The truth shall set you free."