We have all been inundated with information about the Colorado River Compact and the competition among the seven states involved to protect or increase their share of water. This is a fruitless exercise as the demand for water steadily increases while the level of Lake Mead falls.
The 800-pound gorilla in the room is the federal government with its threat to mandate solutions if the states can’t. The recommendations presented thus far don’t come close to solving the problem.
The states involved in the Colorado River Compact (Arizona, California, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Colorado and Wyoming) need to take their compact one step further and form a water district with Mexico taking part as a non-voting member. Everyone in the Water District Compact would pay the same rates for water and manage the infrastructure needed to provide an adequate supply of it.
Arizona faces an existential dilemma: Import water or end its housing boom (Time magazine, Jan. 20, 2023). An end to the housing boom means fewer jobs and income for the government. Arizona has a strong motivation to find a solution to its water problem and seek a compromise before the federal government mandates a solution.
California is the key to solving the water supply challenge as they are the only state with an abundance of this precious resource. California does not have a water problem as the Pacific Ocean offers an unending supply. The problem is salt and not water. If the ratepayers in all seven states helped California solve the salt problem with adequate desalination plants, the other states could get their main supply of water from the Colorado River. The desal effort in California may meet only a portion of the need but that would be a significant contribution. The cost of solving the salt issue would be enormous and the project would require innovative thinking and problem solvers who think big.
Although California may not be enthusiastic about numerous desal plants on their coast, the region is thirsty and options are limited. The specter of the federal government dictating a solution may be enough for the seven states to find a workable compromise.
The political challenges of getting seven states, Mexico and the federal government to approve such a water district with the power to manage this project are also enormous. An additional challenge is presented by huge quantities of salt that are a bi-product of desalination. Yet, if the federal government is serious about stepping in and resolving the problem, a solution can determined and implemented. If the rate payers want to live in the impacted area for the next 20 years, they must be prepared to pay the price.
The Pacific Ocean holds an unlimited supply of water while the Colorado River provides a finite and fluctuating supply. Strategic planning that takes advantage of the Pacific Ocean’s water will sustain the growth and demand expected.
Don Laws is a retired Instructional Dean Emeritus.
