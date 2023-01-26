We have all been inundated with information about the Colorado River Compact and the competition among the seven states involved to protect or increase their share of water. This is a fruitless exercise as the demand for water steadily increases while the level of Lake Mead falls.

The 800-pound gorilla in the room is the federal government with its threat to mandate solutions if the states can’t. The recommendations presented thus far don’t come close to solving the problem.



Don Laws is a retired Instructional Dean Emeritus.

