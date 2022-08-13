Like many of us these days, I need a break from the nasty and endless political opinions expressed in the media and on the internet. But where to turn?
Until recently, sports were my refuge of choice. Nothing like reading about yesterday’s big baseball or football game to take your mind off the cares of the world. But have you been on espn.com lately? Before you can get to the games you have to wade through a dozen pieces about the pros and cons of transgender athletes and players refusing to stand for the national anthem. Just give me the scores, will you?
How about a board game for diversion? I was an avid chess player in college, but in recent years I’ve done most of my playing online. My favorite chess site recently had several articles denouncing the “inherent racism” of chess. What? Well, you see, in chess, playing the white pieces gives you an advantage because white makes the first move. Thus, the game is “emblematic” of the white privilege that poisons society. OK, got it. I’ll never play white again. Or, better yet, I won’t play that racist game at all.
How about listening to some classical music, or reading about it? My wife and I are opera fans and we’ve subscribed for years to Opera News, the leading opera publication in the U.S. In the current issue, a reviewer of a performance of the 19th century French opera “Lakme” felt compelled to caution us that the opera contains “unenlightened, hurtful thinking” and “problematic treatment of culture, religion, and imperialism.” He then grudgingly admitted that the music itself was “intoxicating.” Thanks for the warning; I’ll do my best to ignore the hurtful stuff.
Maybe a nice long road trip will put me in a better mood. My wife and I are thinking of driving up to Colorado in September, and I thought I’d start researching potential hotels we might stay at. I saw one on TripAdvisor that looked good until I saw the comment of an unhappy guest. He chastised the hotel for “prominently displaying a symbol of hatred” in front of the main entrance. “Symbol of hatred”? The general manager pointed out in a reply that the only thing on display in front of the main entrance is the American flag.
Well, at least I can go outside and watch the birds. We subscribe to Audubon magazine and usually love what’s in it. But the latest issue contains a lengthy article bemoaning the fact that way too many birds are named for people of unsavory reputation. Bachman’s Sparrow? John Bachman publicly defended slavery. Scott’s Oriole? General Winfield Scott did horrible things to Native Americans. The names have to be changed!
The article also points out that John James Audubon himself was “an enslaver.” I’m surprised it didn’t mention that Audubon’s picture in the National Portrait Gallery shows him holding…a rifle! A gun owner? Cancel him!
What’s left? Maybe, as the Merle Haggard song says, I should just stay here and drink. What? Merle Haggard? Drinking? Sorry, I wasn’t thinking. But I guess I’m still allowed to lie down and sleep. Maybe I’ll be lucky enough to dream of a time when political correctness doesn’t assault us in every venue of life. Yeah, I know: in my dreams.
