Like many of us these days, I need a break from the nasty and endless political opinions expressed in the media and on the internet. But where to turn?

Until recently, sports were my refuge of choice. Nothing like reading about yesterday’s big baseball or football game to take your mind off the cares of the world. But have you been on espn.com lately? Before you can get to the games you have to wade through a dozen pieces about the pros and cons of transgender athletes and players refusing to stand for the national anthem. Just give me the scores, will you?



Jim Duzak is a Green Valley lawyer and author.

