It amazes me as to what we are willing to tolerate from politicians with zero accountability. Let’s take Kari Lake for example.
At a rally a few days ago when the subject of voter fraud came up, which it seems to way too often, the candidate for governor said, “It’s happening right now.”
Hmm, really? Voter fraud is occurring right now! How do you know that, Ms. Lake? What have you seen? Who told you that? What specific evidence do you or anyone else have that this is or has occurred? We would love to see it! We have a right to see it! We demand to see it! It’s been over 18 months since the last election. We’re still waiting for that evidence. If you know of election fraud, certainly a person who wants to be the governor of Arizona would bring that information forward, be totally transparent about it, and get it fixed.
She doesn’t have any evidence, nor does anyone else!
I’m a registered independent. Lake still has to earn my vote. I don’t have a political ax to grind here, although on this issue, I am specifically going after the Republican Party. If you know me, I don’t cut slack for either party. My sole interest in writing this is to return some sensibility to a system, that has served our democracy incredibly well and is being hijacked, misrepresented and lied about by the Republican Party, totally to gain/retain political control.
Here’s the game that’s being played.
Historically, more Republicans vote in person at the polls than Democrats. Check the numbers!
Historically, more Democrats vote by mail than Republicans.
Republican-dominated legislatures nationwide want to put all kinds of limits on mail-in ballots. Why? They believe Democrats will not go to the polls in the same number as they use mail-in ballots.
The results from most polling sites are available very quickly after the polls close.
Individual states are different, some don’t allow for counting of mail-in ballots until the polls close. That can take some time, several hours or even days in some cases. Others, like Arizona, allow counting of ballots before the polls close, weeks in advance.
The results from the early ballots come in early, the in-person voting results come later. It’s as simple as that.
It stands to reason, that if the majority of the people who voted at the polls were Republicans, the early result would favor Democrats. Overnight as other votes are counted that often switches. We saw that in 2020 when Republican Supervisor Steve Christy had a razor-thin lead in early returns then won the election by nine percentage points.
If the Republican wins, it was a great election. You haven’t heard one winner complain that they had an unfair election!
If the Republican loses, their claim immediately is that fake votes were being created and the election was laced with fraud. Trump commented, “They just keep bringing votes out until they win.” No, they just keep bringing the votes out until all the votes are counted. That’s how a democracy works!
Now we have Republican-led legislatures that have taken a position that they, the legislators, should determine how the electoral college votes should be done, not your vote, because of election fraud. Solely to secure their political future. They claim to know better than we do! Do you really think they represent you? It doesn’t matter that an election was just conducted. It was a fraud if they lost, wonderful if they won. Note: "The winners don’t complain" comment above.
No election should be determined by any state legislature. That is not our democracy. It’s the vote of the people that determines the result of an election, not self-serving politicians.
There are no gremlins changing votes, no magic sharpies, no software manipulations and no extra votes being created.
I am not going to let politicians slide. We can’t accept unacceptable behavior from politicians simply because we agree with their political agenda. Nixon should have gone to jail; Clinton should have been impeached; and Trump should go to jail along with a significant number of his friends. Politicians must be held accountable, even the president, or it will only get worse, and it has!
So my message to you, Ms. Lake, is very simple. You’re lying.
If this gets posted in a public forum, which I hope it does, then I am calling you a liar in public, Ms. Lake. Please sue me for libel. I’m easy to find, I have a great attorney. We would love to see you in court! You know the saying, put up or shut up!