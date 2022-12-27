If anything illustrates the fact that we are a nation that is not universally beloved, New York’s 9/11 event of 21 years ago is a clarion call to heed that most important realization.
“60 Minutes” heartbreakingly portrayed the ghastly nature of the attack on what many consider to be America’s most iconic city.
In the attack, 343 of New York’s finest citizens, members of the N.Y. Fire Department, gave their last full measure of devotion to trying to save the lives of their fellow city dwellers, 2,799 of whom perished.
Now, then, let’s fast-forward to Jan. 6, 2021 —and what do I now see as the most horrific threat to the security of our beloved nation?
I’ll guarantee you it’s not a 9/11-style external threat that previously reeked havoc upon our nation. It’s the internal threat that our national political leaders (both parties sharing equal guilt) have drawn us into.
This threat I call a swirling cesspool of thinking that defines us now as “One nation, under two hatefully contentious political parties, vying to destroy each other.” This we don’t need at a time that severely tries the souls of all members of our society.
Several years ago, I hesitantly registered as a political Independent. I did so because I couldn’t stomach what each of America’s political parties were becoming—political parties not catering to the people’s needs but to their separate party’s perceived exigencies.
The Senate had become a Millionaires Club and the House a “Free Gift of the Month Club.” A vote for term limits legislation at the time would have remedied this situation. No one then, nor now, had the guts to forward this agenda.
Then, on Jan. 6, we had one of the nation’s most frightening bolts of lightning hurled into our midst, the assault on our Capitol. And how did our two fractious political parties respond to this terrible threat to democracy? They formed up into a circular firing squad and attempted to cut down each other.
So much for uniting our nation at a time when perilous international threats are being parked on our front door steps. The threat could be likened to a situation that threatened our country some 246 years ago as we deliberated about going to war against the world’s greatest superpower, Great Britain. It was at that time that wise old Ben Franklin proclaimed, “We must hang together or, most assuredly, we will all hang separately.”
Get it? “United we stand, divided we fall.”
I would be remiss if I didn’t offer up a rallying call to address dealing with our mega-political problem. Here it is in the words of famous poet/philosopher Pogo: “We have met the enemy and HE is US!"
Don’t let our country’s political divide benefit the Russias, the Chinas, the Irans and the North Koreas of our world, because they understand the benefits of the notion of “Divide and Conquer.” It’s a jungle out there, Tarzan, and we must unite to confront these denizens of the wild.
