Hawaiians speak of the mana of the aina. Other tongues, especially indigenous but also Spanish or Scandinavian or any other spoken in a land of spectacular creation must have similar expressions. They translate to “spirit of the land.”
In Hawaii, we came to understand why the native Hawaiians said that those who felt and embraced the mana of the aina stayed for a long time, maybe a lifetime. Those who did not, did not.
Green Valley is home to thousands who have chosen to leave where they were to settle in the Sonoran Desert. Many of us speak about the magnificence of our sunsets, the majesty of the sky islands, the stateliness of old saguaros, the thrill of thunder during monsoon and the accompanying light show, the vast Arizona sky with its Maynard Dixon clouds flattened at their base, the stillness, the surprising colors blooming nearly year-round, the treasure that is Madera Canyon, and on and on.
We understand the awesomeness of at-oneness with creation, on display without ceasing. We need no words. We feel the spirit of the land. It feeds our souls.
We have reached an age at which we know that life is punctuated by trade-offs. I have not gotten everything I have wanted all the time, and I suspect you haven’t either. Trade-offs apply communally as well. To provide water for urban dwellers has led to flooding canyons filled with natural beauty, the dams also providing energy to fuel lives.
To build a vibrant economy, we have mastered the conversion of oil into transportation for goods and for ourselves, the environmental impact of burning great quantities of oil notwithstanding.
In search of alternative sources of energy, we have, likewise, tolerated trade-offs: nuclear waste disposal, landscapes of windmills, etc.
Few among us would, if it were even possible, erase the technological developments that have made our standard of living, our way of life, possible. Happily, there are among us people who, in the words of Stephanie Haines in the November 7, 2022, Christian Science Monitor “epitomize ingenuity...hopefully re-imagining all sorts of technologies, big and small, to make progress for everyone.”
Driving east on Continental, crossing Abrego, we can see a scar developing on the Santa Rita Mountains. It is a stark reminder that we are being driven, as residents of the Santa Cruz Valley, to consider another trade-off, if we even have a voice. It is a disturbance to the spirit of the land.
The work has drawn much debate over water, air, chemical hazards, economic impact, etc. Yet the work is intended to provide what has become an integral part of modern life: copper.
Since choosing to move to the Sonoran Desert from Hawaii, from one land with palpable spiritual qualities to another, I have wished that the ingenuity Haines described had been applied to this potential trade-off. Isn’t it possible for smart people to figure out how to extract a valued commodity from the earth without disfiguring the land for our children and grandchildren, as well as ourselves?
Arthur Carhart, a landscape architect for the U.S. Forest Service early in the last century, was asked to survey an area in Colorado for a new road. He wrote, “I recommend that we do nothing, that we leave it alone. Its greatest good is in its wild, natural condition.” Later he wrote, “Perhaps the rebuilding of body and spirit is the greatest service deliverable from the forest, for of what worth are material things if we lose the character and quality of the people that are the soul of America?”
Though our individual horizons draw near, we have the opportunity, while we are still here, to think long term. Do we believe that future generations will sense the spirit of the land if we leave it unspoiled and feed their souls by feeling a part of a wondrous creation that can leave them speechless?
When President Theodore Roosevelt, a Republican, spoke at the dedication of the Grand Canyon as a national park, he said, “We have gotten past the stage, my fellow citizens, when we are to be pardoned if we simply treat any part of our country as something to be skinned for two or three years for the use of the present generation. Whether it is the forest, the water, the scenery, whatever it is...make it of benefit not to the speculator who hopes to profit out of it for two or three years but handle it so that it will be of use to the homemaker, to the man who comes to live here, and his children after him. Preserve them but use them, so that they will not be squandered, they will not be wasted, and they will be of benefit to the Arizona of 1953 as well as the Arizona of 1903.”
That was a challenge to get beyond either/or thinking, an invitation to those with ingenuity.
In the ongoing dialogue about the trade-offs that are a part of modern living, is there also room for consideration of the impact of an endeavor on the soul of the people?