If ever there was a report that needs considerable fact checking, it is the one published by Cronkite News, reprinted in the July 5 Green Valley News. That is “Report: Going electric could save millions," composed by Ralph Nader’s progressive activist Public Interest Research Group, offered to encourage the Arizona state government to replace their vehicle fleet with EVs.
The report claimed to be conservative by not taking into account that EVs' cost would decrease when production increases. Well, yeah, but they failed to account for the probability that federal lawmakers will be pressured to cease spending taxpayers' money for a multitude of subsidies currently being doled out. That is keeping in mind that low- and middle-income taxpayers, who are hurt the most by these payments, may get really tired of helping pay for wealthier folks’ expensive cars. And, too, the much publicized complaints from our trading partners, Germany, Japan and South Korea.
Speaking recently at an investor conference, GM executives declared that they expect to be solidly profitable on EVs in the United States by 2025, due in large part to new federal subsidies offered as part of the recently passed U.S. climate legislation (WSJ 11/17/22). Note that other subsidies have been going on for some time now, which cover many aspects of production, from battery and chip research and production, mineral exploration and supply, to the $7,500 purchase incentives. What will these vehicles (and expensive replacement batteries) cost when they are no longer subsidized?
Further to costs, Mr. Toyota, head of Toyota Motors, was recently quoted “more than 300 new lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite mines are needed to meet the expected battery demand by 2035, and that could take decades to develop…. The amount of raw materials in one long-range battery electric vehicle could instead be used to make six plug-in hybrid electric vehicles or 90 hybrid electric vehicles" (WSJ 6/4/23).
As to the obvious question about the availability of electric power in the future. On this matter, the PIRG report quotes a spokesperson from Salt River Project (one of the largest of 10 power companies serving Arizona), Mr. Kilmer, the “electric vehicle manager.” Point of fact, the SRP web site lists various managers under “Strategic Distribution Managers.” There is no reference to “electric vehicle manager," nor to Mr. Kilmer. Nevertheless, the company does project that it will be able to handle the power load created by 500,000 EVs by 2035. Neither Mr. Kilmer nor the company is specific as to how this additional load will be met.
However, SRP does specify via a pie chart that they currently use gas and coal to produce 60% of their capacity; nuclear and hydro 30%; and wind and solar 10%. This is typical for all Arizona power plants. SRP’s goal is that by 2035, that will be about 70% wind and solar, and 30% gas, coal, nuclear and hydro. So, assuming that state and commercially owned EVs will be operated mostly during the day, they will thus be charging at night (imagine hot summer nights with heavy air conditioning use and all these cars charging), while most of 70% of the power generation is not available (no sun, and no or mild winds). Another consideration is what the state landscape will look like if all 10 power companies increase their wind farms and solar generating facilities by 700%.
Coincidentally, here is a story just published: “Utility Companies Sell Wind, Solar Farms to Shore Up U.S. Power Grid.” This involves some of the nation’s largest power companies selling to private energy companies, with plans to use the proceeds to modernize the power lines and shore up aging power structures. “Renewable energy companies see opportunities here because of tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act” (WSJ 7/5/23). FYI: Power companies are regulated, renewable energy companies are not. So what happens if another administration occupies Washington that doesn’t support these subsidies supporting the well-to-do?
Finally, let’s examine the common claim that EVs emit zero emissions. Perhaps it is felt that if the lie is repeated often enough it will become fact.
Fact is, currently carbon-based fuel creates the bulk of the electricity that feeds the power grid. So when gas or coal are used to create electricity to power EVs, aren’t there carbon emissions? And, is that process efficient? That is, when various fuels are used to produce electricity, how much of the electricity produced by these fuels is delivered to the customer?
According to the Energy Information Administration, the answer is 34%. In other words, 66% of the primary energy used is wasted by the time the electricity arrives at EV charging stations. In the case of fossil fuels, that’s a lot of carbon emissions into the atmosphere before the EV moves. Note that the energy wasted applies equally to renewable sources. No, those losses don’t directly add carbon emissions to the air, but they do require more land needed for renewable generation and larger power plants. The PIRG report did not address this issue nor compare this to the efficiency of using fuel to directly power internal combustion engines.
Bottom line: Legislators and corporate executives need to take a long, hard and realistic view of the notion to convert to EVs. Keeping an eye on the issue of clean air is certainly important, but doing so while turning a blind eye toward reality could well result in catastrophic consequences.
