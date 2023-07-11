Garden

Woods Motor's electric vehicle exhibit at a May 1899 show at Madison Square Garden, New York.

If ever there was a report that needs considerable fact checking, it is the one published by Cronkite News, reprinted in the July 5 Green Valley News. That is “Report: Going electric could save millions," composed by Ralph Nader’s progressive activist Public Interest Research Group, offered to encourage the Arizona state government to replace their vehicle fleet with EVs.

The report claimed to be conservative by not taking into account that EVs' cost would decrease when production increases. Well, yeah, but they failed to account for the probability that federal lawmakers will be pressured to cease spending taxpayers' money for a multitude of subsidies currently being doled out. That is keeping in mind that low- and middle-income taxpayers, who are hurt the most by these payments, may get really tired of helping pay for wealthier folks’ expensive cars. And, too, the much publicized complaints from our trading partners, Germany, Japan and South Korea.



Dale Sprinkle lives in Green Valley.

