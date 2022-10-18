On Tuesday, Nov. 8, local voters will be asked to support two crucial overrides for our schools, Proposition 492 and Proposition 493.

Proposition 492, the District Additional Assistance (DAA) Override (also known as a Capital Override), is a budget measure which helps to pay for critical instructional and student materials, furniture, transportation, technology and improvements to existing facilities on the school campuses. These are items that cannot be covered by the state allocated district capital budget or bond proceeds. By continuing their support of this override, voters will give local educators the support and tools they need to continue enhancing students’ educational experiences, which serve as building blocks for future success in their careers and their lives.



Jeremy Sharpe is chair of Yes for Sahuarita Schools and president of Sharpe and Associates and COO of Rancho Sahuarita.

