On Tuesday, Nov. 8, local voters will be asked to support two crucial overrides for our schools, Proposition 492 and Proposition 493.
Proposition 492, the District Additional Assistance (DAA) Override (also known as a Capital Override), is a budget measure which helps to pay for critical instructional and student materials, furniture, transportation, technology and improvements to existing facilities on the school campuses. These are items that cannot be covered by the state allocated district capital budget or bond proceeds. By continuing their support of this override, voters will give local educators the support and tools they need to continue enhancing students’ educational experiences, which serve as building blocks for future success in their careers and their lives.
Proposition 493, the Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Override, funds valuable programs and services for the district, (the costs of which are not fully covered by the state). According to the Sahuarita Unified School District (SUSD), over 100 staff positions are funded from this measure, such as teachers, athletics, security, counselors, NJROTC, career and technical education, instructional aides and more. Furthermore, this override also helps enable small class sizes, which allow for individualized attention and existing programming.
Rancho Sahuarita has always supported SUSD's overrides because investing in education adds value to our residents' lives, and to our community. Quality schools have always been at the cornerstone of Sahuarita, and parents can rely on SUSD to provide their children with a well-rounded education.
Furthermore, since almost 100% of future jobs will require at least a high school education, everyone benefits from a strong school system that produces an educated future workforce.
Both budget overrides are a continuation of the existing overrides already in place, and the district expects that there will be no new increases in taxes. In 2023, it is anticipated that the overall school district tax rate will decrease.
Great schools create great communities. Please support a bright future for the children of Sahuarita by voting yes on Proposition 492 and 493 on your early ballots or on Election Day!
Jeremy Sharpe is chair of Yes for Sahuarita Schools and president of Sharpe and Associates and COO of Rancho Sahuarita.
