In the 1990 classic movie “Kindergarten Cop,” a 5-year-old boy raises his hand and explains to Detective John Kimble, played by former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the classic line, “Boys have a penis and girls have a vagina.” Schwarzenegger replies, “Thanks for the tip.”
On the subject matter, it seems Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes could use some pointers herself.
Despite her campaign promise to “uphold the rule of law,” less than five months into her term she is refusing to defend our state’s law that prohibits boys from competing against girls in interscholastic athletics.
As a father of two young daughters, I was surprised and disappointed to learn that Mayes, the mother of a young daughter herself, would refuse to enforce such a common-sense law. This piece of legislation was passed to preserve the integrity of competitive sports by acknowledging the significant biological differences that exist between boys and girls. Boys naturally gain physical advantages such as increased muscle mass, bone density and cardiovascular capacity, giving them a tremendous natural advantage in competition amongst their female peers. Biology-denier Kris Mayes has chosen to neglect this basic reality, undermining fair competition amongst school children to appease her radical political cabal.
Interscholastic athletics are a fundamental component of the American education system. They instill lifelong lessons, teach teamwork, develop discipline, grow confidence and impart the value of hard work. Many young girls work their whole lives in the hopes of being crowned Arizona state champion in their discipline. Unfortunately for Arizona’s female athletes today, Mayes would rather hand their trophies and scholarships to boys in the name of “progress” than recognize the excellence of hard-working, female athletes.
All eyes were on college swimming last year when Lia Thomas soared from the #554th ranked men’s swimmer to beating Arizona State’s Emma Nordin by a full second and a half to capture the women’s 500-freestyle title. Allowing biological boys to compete against girls isn’t just stripping individual titles. Just this March, a state title was awarded to Brookline High School’s girls track team in Massachusetts, thanks in part to the hurdles performance of Chloe Barnes – a biological boy who would have faced six-inch higher hurdles had he been running against his peers. Also in March, Mira Monte high school in Bakersfield, California, claimed its first girls soccer state championship, allowing just three goals through the playoffs and amassing a staggering 20 shutouts on the season thanks in large part to biological male goalkeeper Jay Galeas.
The runners at Brookline and the girls soccer squad at Mira Monte may have very well been deserving of their championship, perhaps they would have won without the assistance of a biological male on their team. But these asterisk-ridden victories will forever be shrouded in doubt, with even the biological girls on the teams left to wonder if they truly are the best in their state. The unfortunate reality is, when feckless politicians like Kris Mayes refuse to defend the law and fight for girls, even the champions are losers.
Rodney Glassman is an Air Force prosecutor and private sector attorney in Phoenix. He was a 2022 candidate for state attorney general. Reach him at rodney@slaviceklaw.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone