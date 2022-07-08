I tell Thee that man is tormented by no greater anxiety than to find someone quickly to whom he can hand over the gift of freedom with which the ill-fated creature is born.
— Fyodor Dostoevski
A recent headline announced that world politics these days reflected the competition between autocratic and democratic rule. My immediate reaction? “Ya think?
I tried to recall a time in history when this competition had not been the case. Like it or not, democracy has not always won out. The Roman Republic gave way to the Roman Empire. Under Mussolini, it is said, “the trains ran on time.” Adolph Hitler was elected Chancellor. Until Ukraine, and perhaps still, Putin has enjoyed widespread popularity in Russia.
Founding Father Benjamin Franklin, in popular lore, was asked whether the Constitutional Convention had created a republic or a monarchy. He is said to have replied “a republic, if you can keep it.” He knew that the U.S. would not be immune from the competition.
When I taught U.S. History, I assigned “Plunkitt of Tammany Hall,” a book about the “honest graft” of a political machine. The author presents this story:
A fire destroys a shop and the owner’s apartment above it. The political machine’s representative shows up as the fire is extinguished and reassures the shopkeeper and his family that clothing, food, and a way to make a living while the shop is being rebuilt are all available to the family at no cost. Except the man’s vote for the machine in every election.
I used to ask my students if this was a fair trade.
I thought of these and more as I read and then re-read Dostoevski’s “The Grand Inquisitor” at the suggestion of a friend. Under what circumstances would people give up their “inalienable” right to liberty in exchange for stability? Ivan, the narrator of the story of “The Grand Inquisitor,” provides a chilling answer. In the process, he also raises the question of whether or not Jesus would be welcomed by the institution established in his name if he returned.
The story takes place in Spain at the height of the Inquisition in the 15th century. The Roman Catholic Church initiated persecution of Jews and Muslims and others they thought threatened religious unity. The Spanish monarchs thought the Inquisition useful to their efforts to consolidate political power. Thousands were burned alive as heretics.
In 1483, the pope authorized the government to appoint a Grand Inquisitor. In the story, the Grand Inquisitor, a cardinal in the Church, pleased at the number of executions carried out that day, comes across a crowd marveling at the healing of a child. He recognizes the healer as Jesus and orders his arrest.
The Grand Inquisitor is furious that Jesus has come to visit and proceeds to tell Jesus why the Inquisitor needs to execute him the next day. He begins by describing how Jesus failed during his lifetime and how the Church has made up for that failure.
“...Thou hast no right to add anything to what Thou hadst said or did. Why, then, are Thou come to hinder us?” rages the Inquisitor. He continues, “all that has been given by Thee to the pope...all is still in the pope’s hands, and there is no need for Thee to come now at all.”
The Inquisitor explains that the three temptations of Jesus described in Matthew, had Jesus given in, would have united the kingdoms of the world under his reign. When Jesus resisted turning stones into bread, says the Inquisitor, Jesus rejected the power to win the allegiance of mankind, ever hungry for bread, and instead chose to offer people the freedom to choose to accept the promise of “the Bread of Heaven” or not, observing that “mankind does not live by bread alone.”
So, says the Inquisitor, the Church chose to lure the people and establish its rule by taking their bread and then giving it back to them, all in the name of Jesus. Accuses the Inquisitor, “In bread there was offered Thee an invincible banner; give bread and all men will worship Thee, for nothing is more certain than bread.”
He continues, there are three powers able to conquer and hold captive forever the “conscience” of people...miracle, mystery and authority. “Thou hast rejected all three.” Therefore, he tells Jesus, “We have corrected Thy work and founded it upon miracle, mystery, and authority. And men rejoiced that they were led again like sheep, and that the terrible gift that had brought them such suffering was, at last, lifted from their hearts.”
The terrible gift? “I tell Thee that man is tormented by no greater anxiety than to find someone quickly to whom he can hand over the gift of freedom with which the ill-fated creature is born.”
Lines from the 19th century about a story from the 15th century that, People of a Certain Age, give us pause for thought in the 21st century.
Spoiler alert: Jesus says nothing at all in the story. And the Inquisitor lets him go.