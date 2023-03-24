There are no itty-bitty socks in the laundry bag. Just an itty-bitty pink T-shirt and itty-bitty gray leggings, stretchy enough to hold the chubby thighs of a toddler. This bag holds a man’s fleece jacket with a label “Members Only" on the inside; some maroon athletic pants, a pair of jeans, a few women’s tops and one pair of women’s pink lacy underwear — a woman who has perhaps escaped rape on her journey north. Here it is, all of it, lives revealed in the garments of human beings fleeing for their lives.

It appears to be simply a bag of laundry, one of many us volunteers at Tucson Casa Alias Shelter are encouraged to bring home after our shift of feeding hungry asylum seekers. I had put off taking the laundry, afraid of what I might find in those pockets. There might be stories of a life — perhaps a phone number or photograph of the mama they left behind or the uncle they are trying to reach. Maybe I would find a Bible verse that sustained them on their journey or a crinkled love note of encouragement. In sifting through these personal belongings, the last vestige of a human being’s identity. I had to ask myself if I was ready—ready to take on another piercing of the heart from the arrows of inhumanity. They had already suffered loss. Besides leaving behind their families and homelands, they often have all else taken from them—their medicines, documents, meager supply of money, even their shoelaces.



Gail Frank lives in Green Valley.

