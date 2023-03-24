There are no itty-bitty socks in the laundry bag. Just an itty-bitty pink T-shirt and itty-bitty gray leggings, stretchy enough to hold the chubby thighs of a toddler. This bag holds a man’s fleece jacket with a label “Members Only" on the inside; some maroon athletic pants, a pair of jeans, a few women’s tops and one pair of women’s pink lacy underwear — a woman who has perhaps escaped rape on her journey north. Here it is, all of it, lives revealed in the garments of human beings fleeing for their lives.
It appears to be simply a bag of laundry, one of many us volunteers at Tucson Casa Alias Shelter are encouraged to bring home after our shift of feeding hungry asylum seekers. I had put off taking the laundry, afraid of what I might find in those pockets. There might be stories of a life — perhaps a phone number or photograph of the mama they left behind or the uncle they are trying to reach. Maybe I would find a Bible verse that sustained them on their journey or a crinkled love note of encouragement. In sifting through these personal belongings, the last vestige of a human being’s identity. I had to ask myself if I was ready—ready to take on another piercing of the heart from the arrows of inhumanity. They had already suffered loss. Besides leaving behind their families and homelands, they often have all else taken from them—their medicines, documents, meager supply of money, even their shoelaces.
• • •
I was recently inspired by a story about Woody Carlson, a retired minister of a Lutheran church in Oregon, who moved to Colorado. Five years ago, Woody, now 70 years old, started a mobile wash in Loveland, where clients drop off clothes to be washed in a large van parked in front of the library and then pick them up 90 minutes later clean and folded. Operated by volunteers, the unique and powerful Mobile Wash provides free laundry for lower-income families and individuals experiencing homelessness. How interesting it is to me that it comes from the town of Loveland, a town that lives up to its name. The mission of Mobile Wash is to break down barriers to success.
One memorable story is told to me by my friend Pat Riley, a former Green Valley Samaritan who I met as she dragged huge bags of laundry into the elevator at Casa Alitas. Now living in Loveland, Pat volunteers at Mobile Wash. She tells me of a young man who used the laundry service regularly and was able to obtain an interview and eventually a job, due in part to his clean clothes. He now pays it forward by volunteering at Mobile Wash.
Volunteers accept, weigh and sort the laundry each week and then wash, dry and fold it before stacking it for pick up. All of this except for the actual washing and drying is done outside where snowstorms in winter and falling leaves in autumn sometimes make their way into the bags. But still, the volunteers carry on.
Meanwhile, here in the Southern Arizona borderlands, I gently fold the clean clothes I have washed for Casa Alitas, the itty-bitty pink T-shirt and tiny watermelon print leggings I have hung on the line to dry in the Arizona sun. I hope that this kind gesture and especially the fresh fragrance of Arizona sun-dried clothes will lift up my fellow travelers on this life journey we all share.
