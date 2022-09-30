Mike Rowe, the star of the “Dirty Jobs” TV series, inspires millions of Americans. He preaches the value of hard work and reminds us that you don’t need a college degree (and the thousands of dollars of debt that normally goes with it) to be a success.

His Mike Rowe Foundation awards, in his words, “awards work-ethic scholarships to individuals who choose to forego an expensive, four-year education in favor of a skilled trade.”



Donald Smith lives in Green Valley.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?