Our government is broken. In fact, it has been for some time and it does not look like it will get better anytime soon.
The framers of the Constitution gave us a representative democracy where policy and laws are decided by elected representatives. But representative democracy does not necessarily equate to majority rules. In the past 20 years we have moved closer to minority rule.
Proportional and equal representation, protection of the minority and stability in government were goals of the founding fathers and their means of achieving these goals were the Senate. It really was a pretty ingenious concept but like everything else in politics, to function as intended, it required the good will and integrity of humans.
Proportional representation was achieved through the House of Representatives. The founding fathers did not think very highly of the abilities and intellect of the men who would be elected to the House. It was felt that these individuals would be farmers, shop owners, blacksmiths and other trades and they would lack the knowledge, sophistication and education about government, interstate commerce, foreign affairs and the like. So the Senate would compensate for the shortcomings of the House.
It was designed so the Senate would be comprised of older, wiser and more educated men. The longer, staggered terms in office would allow for more experience and understanding of the functions of government and foreign affairs. The Senate would provide wisdom, stability and integrity in government by being a check on the House of Representatives, which was necessary where there may be a tendency in the House to pass too much legislation which could confuse and frustrate the people. In addition, the Senate was also a check on the powers of the Executive in that its advice and consent is required on the various nominations to the judiciary, cabinet positions, foreign affairs positions and approval of treaties.
The Senate would provide equal representation to the states. Members of the Senate were chosen by the various state legislatures with each state having two senators who represented the interests of the state legislatures thus protecting smaller states from the majority of the larger states and the federal government from abolishing state governments.
Well, the Senate did not quite turn out the way the founders envisioned and it began to fall apart in the early part of the 19th century.
Over the first 100 years of the new government there was corruption in selecting senators by state legislatures and long-term Senate vacancies because state legislatures were unable to agree on a selection. So in 1913, the 17th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified and senators would no longer be chosen by state legislatures but instead elected by the people of the state. Senators were then beholding directly to the people and therefore much more political and their representation was no longer equal nor was it proportional.
The framers saw the Senate as the wise, stabilizing force of the government. However, today it is dysfunctional as ever and thrives on inaction and obstruction. With a few exceptions such as judicial nominations and budget reconciliation matters, a Senate rule (filibuster), not a constitutional provision, allows any single individual senator to simply announce via email (usually through staff) that they intend to object to a proposed piece of legislation (they get paid $174,000 a year for this).
When an objection is made, 60 votes are necessary to “end debate,” which is a misnomer because there is no ongoing debate. If the 60 cloture votes are obtained, then the bill can proceed to an up or down vote by simple majority.
Neither party has had more than 59 seats in the Senate since the Carter Administration, and split state delegations (one Republican and one Democrat) during the same time period are down from 27 in 1980, to six today. The University of Virginia’s Cooper Center projects that in less than 20 years, 70 percent of the U.S. population will live in the 15 largest states. This means that by the year 2040, less than a third of the population will be electing 70 of the 100 senators. Bipartisan agreements in the Senate continue to be almost non-existent. Whichever party holds a majority will likely find it to be very hard, if not impossible, to overcome a filibuster.
Our Constitution is just a piece of paper containing words. To give those words meaning and life and make our government work requires reasonable people with integrity who were willing to exercise their best judgment and place the good of the country over party politics and their own self interests and desire for power. For the most part, those people don’t exist. The Senate doesn’t contribute to governance. Its only purpose is to obstruct the majority. It is the graveyard of legislation. The irony is that the very institution that the framers created to bring stability, wisdom and integrity to our democracy may well be the cause of its demise.