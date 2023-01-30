Jan. 28 was another sad anniversary of an event that received little media attention this year. And, that was just fine with our federal government because their main focus currently is the prosecution and long prison sentences for those hundreds of rascals who supposedly on Jan. 6, 2021, tried to overthrow our government, making them accountable for their actions!

The sad event I am referring to occurred on January 28, 1986, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, when the space shuttle Challenger exploded after launch and killed seven brave astronauts. The official government announcements from NASA was: “faulty O-rings” caused that explosion and deaths. That was all a lie to protect certain officials.



Bobby Wilson is a retired lawyer and lives in Green Valley.

