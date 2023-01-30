Jan. 28 was another sad anniversary of an event that received little media attention this year. And, that was just fine with our federal government because their main focus currently is the prosecution and long prison sentences for those hundreds of rascals who supposedly on Jan. 6, 2021, tried to overthrow our government, making them accountable for their actions!
The sad event I am referring to occurred on January 28, 1986, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, when the space shuttle Challenger exploded after launch and killed seven brave astronauts. The official government announcements from NASA was: “faulty O-rings” caused that explosion and deaths. That was all a lie to protect certain officials.
The actual cause of those needless deaths of seven innocents, in my opinion, was the result of the commission of the crime of negligent manslaughter by certain managers at NASA working in combination with the managers of main builder of the shuttle’s solid rocket motors, Morton Thiokol. The crime of “negligent manslaughter” is usually described as: “a person’s reckless behavior that caused the death(s) of another person or persons.” You decide for yourself after reviewing the known facts as I relate them as follows.
The facts: The day before that fateful morning, two O-ring expert engineers (acknowledged to be most knowledgeable in the USA) employed by Morton Thiokol reported to their superiors and NASA that “the O-rings used on that space shuttle could become brittle in weather below 53 degrees and could cause leaks of hot fuel gases with the potential to cause an explosion.”
The two engineers recommended the launch be postponed because it was expected that the temperature for the next day launch would be 26 degrees. This angered the manager in charge of the launch and he put pressure on the managers at Morgan Thiokol to change their recommendation of postponing the launch. The “management” at Morgan Thiokol then rejected the two O-rings engineers’ warnings and urgent protests and gave the go-aheads to NASA for the launch. The launch occurred, the cold O-rings leaked hot explosive gases and seven humans died. An investigation later proved that the two O-ring engineers were correct and the cold temperatures at the time of the launch was the culprit. Or, was it?
What about the managers at NASA and Morton Thiokol who decided to roll the dice and disregard the clear and loud warnings of the two experts on O-rings? Did those managers use reckless behavior and caused the deaths of other persons? So much for government accountability!
Another anniversary is coming around the corner on Feb. 28; the Waco, Texas, Branch Davidians deaths that occurred in 1993, in which 76 people died, including 25 children and two pregnant women, when the federal government decided to throw its weight around and show “who is the boss.” Not much government accountability shown there, either. Don’t get me started on that fiasco.
Bobby Wilson is a retired lawyer and lives in Green Valley.
