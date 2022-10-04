On Oct. 6, 1966, in a World Series game against the Baltimore Orioles, Dodger centerfielder Willie Davis lost three fly balls in the sun, committing three errors. After the game, Davis was asked about how he felt. “Ain’t my life and it ain’t my wife,” he said.

Relief pitcher Tug McGraw was asked how he could remain so calm in the high-stress role of trying to get the final outs in a game. He replied, “The frozen snowball theory.” Pressed to explain, McGraw went on. “In some number of millenia, the earth will have moved far enough away from the sun to be a giant frozen snowball in the void of space. At that point, who will remember that I walked the batter?”



Daniel E. White lives in Green Valley.

