On Oct. 6, 1966, in a World Series game against the Baltimore Orioles, Dodger centerfielder Willie Davis lost three fly balls in the sun, committing three errors. After the game, Davis was asked about how he felt. “Ain’t my life and it ain’t my wife,” he said.
Relief pitcher Tug McGraw was asked how he could remain so calm in the high-stress role of trying to get the final outs in a game. He replied, “The frozen snowball theory.” Pressed to explain, McGraw went on. “In some number of millenia, the earth will have moved far enough away from the sun to be a giant frozen snowball in the void of space. At that point, who will remember that I walked the batter?”
Bill Buckner enjoyed a successful Major League career with the Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. His lifetime batting average was .289, and he had over 2,700 hits. Google him. The first several entries refer to an error he made on a ground ball in the 1986 World Series, an error famous beyond all reason. Because of the error, Buckner received death threats and moved his family to Idaho to escape the abuse.
Donnie Moore was a talented relief pitcher for the California Angels. The Angels were up three games to one in the 1986 League Championship Series. Dave Henderson of the Red Sox hit a three-run home run off Moore, and the Sox used that momentum to win the pennant and move on to the World Series. For the rest of his career with the Angels, Moore was booed at Angels Stadium. His wife frequently found him in tears at home after a game.
In 1989, Donnie Moore committed suicide. No one can directly tie the 1986 loss to his death, but his wife said that the pitch to Henderson and the boos that followed haunted him on a regular basis until he died.
In the early years of the 20th century, sportswriter Grantland Rice wrote, “It is not whether you win or lose but how you play the game.” That spirit was celebrated at one time in America.
In 1966, though, legendary Green Bay Packer coach Vince Lombardi was quoted as saying, “Winning isn’t everything. It is the only thing.”
Do you feel, as do I, that Lombardi’s words characterize America today, and do you wish we valued more the spirit of Grantland Rice?
In his 1990 book “Game Day,” Thomas Boswell wrote: “The flaw in our attitude—perhaps it is even an American predisposition with Puritan roots—is to equate defeat with sin. The unspoken assumption is that those who lose must do so because of some moral flaw.”
“Sports, especially pro sports, is not a morality play, much as it suits our national appetite to act as if it were. Even some athletes, including Moore, seem to crush themselves under a burden of self-imposed guilt in areas of life where no cause for guilt exists.”
“If you work hard enough, sacrifice, then you win… Unless, of course, you don’t. Because sometimes the other player is better or luckier. In which case you simply have to be satisfied with your excellence and the dignity of your effort.”
Is Boswell right? As a society, are we that quick to judge, quicker still to blame, and really quick to equate failure with sin or at least a character flaw?
As a student of the American presidency, I have been struck by a similarity shared by Presidents Ford and Carter. A case can be made that one of the factors contributing to their electoral losses, in 1976 and 1980 respectively, was a good deed done, even though it was politically risky.
President Ford pardoned former President Nixon because he worried that a protracted trial would further stall the nation’s recovery from Watergate. President Carter allowed a dying Shah of Iran to get medical help in his last days which angered the Shah’s opponents in Iran and empowered the Islamists.
Neither presidency will be regarded as consequential despite Ford’s desire to hasten the healing and Carter’s bringing Israel and Egypt to a peace agreement. In a Grantland Rice world, they would be honored. In a Lombardi world, they were losers.
The Dodgers and Davis lost the 1966 World Series. He didn’t need to move his family to Idaho. McGraw lost games and blew saves. But he had the ego strength to get over it. And the times were different, more Rice than Lombardi.
Ego strength is a mitigating factor. We are variously wired; some handle failure better than others. Most of us are not remembered, even vilified, though, for our failures.
As teachers, we try to get kids to understand that failure can be part of learning, and value it for the lessons it can teach us. In today’s society, how do adults lose sight of that concept?
Reminding ourselves and our children of the dignity of effort and the value of the pursuit of excellence, even if we don’t win, is worthwhile.
Davis, Buckner, Moore, McGraw, Ford, Carter all tried their best. Why, in so many situations, isn’t that enough these days?
