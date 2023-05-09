I am really getting tired of reruns. Last evening, after working in my yard and doing some other household chores, I sat down to watch some television.
Much to my dismay the only thing on was a rerun. I have been seeing this same rerun for 20 years. The plot line is always the same but the location and circumstances are almost always different.
With the exception of one or two individuals, the people involved are just average and of differing age groups and more importantly they are innocent. Because it would be too gruesome and painful for their families, we never see them until after the rerun is over and then it is only a picture of what they looked like beforehand. Sometimes they are in a church or a synagogue or a mosque, and sometimes they are in a park or a shopping mall or a movie theater.
Sometimes they are all black or brown. Sometimes they are mixed races. They are gay and straight. They are all ages. They are mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, sisters and brothers. Too often they are small children.
One constant in these reruns is the event is always violent and the ending is always the same; human death, carnage and unrecognizable victims. You know the rerun is almost over when elected leaders and law enforcement gather in front of a large group of microphones pat each other on the back for subduing the shooter, express disbelief and offer their condolences and prayers to the victims and their families. Each of these post event gatherings have the same cry of community support; “we are (_____) strong." You fill in the blank with the name of your favorite town. But then nothing more happens.
Fixing this uniquely American problem cannot be left to the states. Too many states like Texas and Florida want to make it easier for individuals to obtain all types of guns and not make it more difficult. The remedy, if there is to be one, lies with the U.S. Congress, the president and the voters who elect them. If we elect enough congressional representatives and senators and a president who will commit to enacting reasonable gun restrictions and ban public possession of weapons of war, then there may be hope to end these reruns.
Just expanding background checks and red flag laws will do very little to fix this problem. Polls tell us that a large majority of people (80%) want change. If that large majority can forget party affiliation and fears perpetrated by the NRA and right wing media and cast their vote for this one issue, change can happen.
One final note. The commercial version of the new military XM7 assault rifle is now available for sale. It is more powerful and destructive than the AR-15 which it is replacing. Be a one-issue voter and help end the nations number one killer of children.
John Haggerty is a retired attorney. He lives in Green Valley.
