“Can I give you my charge card?”
A gal asked me that in jest while I worked as a fill-in for Ken Quast, a Salvation Army bell ringer who was sick. I laughed, of course, and thought about using that same line sometime myself. Another gal walked by and said, “I gave at the office.” By then I was waiting for someone to say, “Do you accept coupons?”
It was Dec. 3, and my first-ever two-hour stint as a bell ringer. I was parked outside the entrance to Safeway in Green Valley. People were coming in and out like it was Grand Central Station. Tall palm trees formed a foreground view for me with the Santa Rita Mountains as a background. It was 80 degrees and I was wearing a Santa hat and dodging the afternoon sun. The moment was stifled, slightly, by someone who was in the store and accidentally tripped his car keys, so the person's horn was playing drum music in the parking lot.
A young worker named Jesse passed by me numerous times, retrieving carts that were left somewhere in the parking lot and bringing them back through the revolving doors of the store. He once pushed 14 carts through the door attached to one another to form some sort of millipede kind of monster. He had to have done this routine before because he was successful even though customers were coming and going through the same door. On one trip, Jesse asked me for my bell and started flipping it like some cowboy flipping his gun. He suggested that I try it, and I did. The bell landed on the sidewalk.
My first connection with bell ringers this season took place two days earlier when I came upon a mother and daughter dressed in Santa gear and ringing that little bell. I put some money in the little red kettle and the girl, named Harper, smiled and gave me a Tootsie Roll. I was immediately smitten.
But now it was my first-ever turn at bell ringing, and no one was there to tutor me, so I stood near the red bucket, rang the little bell and smiled even though my mask hid the smile. And, it didn't take long before my heart did a double-take. A senior woman walked up to me with a Ziplock plastic bag that contained several pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters and even a silver dollar. She unzipped the bag and dumped her loot into the top of the red Salvation Army piggy bank. Since the bank only has one slot, the lady and I coaxed her loot into it. While we were doing this, she said, “I found these coins all last year and collected them for The Salvation Army.” I was smitten once again.
There were so many things that happened during my two-hour shift that touched my heart. One senior man walked by me with a gallon of milk in one hand and a bag of groceries in the other. He stopped some 10 feet away and placed the milk and groceries on the sidewalk. He reached into his wallet, took out some money and placed it into the slot of the rapidly filling bank. He then turned, reached down for his groceries, got up slowly and walked away. “Merry Christmas, sir.”
I was ringing my little bell when a lady walked by and said, “I'll be back.” I had forgotten about her until a half-hour later when she did come back and stuffed a twenty into the little slot. Shortly after that, a man walked by and said, “The check’s in the mail.”
Another lady walked by and said, “I only have a dollar,” and stuffed in into the slot.
“You're a dollar closer to Heaven, ma’am.”
Another lady looked at me and said, “I'll bring some money next time.”
“Sounds good, ma’am.”
At one point, a senior man approached me and said, “I do this also and I want to make a suggestion. Take your sunglasses off so people can see your eyes. When you make eye contact with them, they are more apt to give you something.”
“Thanks for the advice, sir.”
I wondered why bell ringers only had a two-hour shift, and I would soon find out. I'm a hiker and have little trouble hiking for two hours without stopping. But standing in one place and ringing a bell for two hours was grueling. I mixed things up by rocking from one foot to the other, pacing a little and sitting in a folding chair. Shaking a bell for two hours is no easy task either. I dropped it a few times and, if someone was watching, I had a catch response: “I just had my bell rung.” My shift started at 2 p.m., and I accidentally looked at my watch once. 2:10? Lordy!
The real reward for bell ringing comes with all the moments of goodness a bell ringer witnesses. In this time of COVID-19 and negative newscasting, we all need to find ways to be uplifted somehow. The people I witnessed in one two-hour session said it all for me. For example, I watched a small, elderly woman walking toward me, slowly, gingerly and using a cane. She was about 20 feet away from me when she stopped. She reached into her purse, slowly retrieved money from her wallet and continued her journey toward the little red kettle with a message from her heart. I wanted to hug her. “God bless you, ma’am.”
I was privileged to watch an elderly couple slowly walking into the store, holding hands. Shortly afterward, I heard the voice of another elderly woman who was sitting in a nearby car. She rolled down her window and beckoned me to come. When I got to her car, she reached out and gave me some money for that little red bank. “Thank you, ma’am. Merry Christmas.”
I felt humbled at one point when people were literally standing in line for their turn to put their money in the little bank. Diane Quast, Ken's wife, said she was ringing the bell when a customer brought her out a cup of Starbucks coffee. On another occasion, a person placed a fifty-dollar bill into the pot. Other people might only be putting in a quarter with the same heartfelt thanks and a meaningful, “God bless.”
During one of the lulls, I thought of a high school football receiver who played for one of Menominee's state champion teams. I was walking into Jack's Grocery Store in Menominee. Here was this young man, just days after his championship game, doing something else in championship style. He was ringing the bell for The Salvation Army.
After I finished my shift and started walking into the grocery store with my little red kettle, a guy from Colorado yelled, “Hold on, I'm in line to get some money.” He stood in line, got his money and contributed.
All these little exchanges are the reasons why that bell ringing episode will be one of my memorable Christmas moments this year. That's why I continued ringing my bell even when no one was around.