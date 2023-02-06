What a brilliant organ recital was presented in Green Valley on Sunday! As part of their outreach, the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior presented organist Michael T.C. Hey, from New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

It was played to an overflow audience, and the applause left no doubt that the music was speaking directly to the audience. Hey’s technique was sparkling and his inexhaustible variety of colors (sounds) enhanced each selection. The list of stops (sounds) on the back of the program was a very helpful inclusion for those familiar with organs.



Ann-Marie Schaffer lives in Green Valley.

