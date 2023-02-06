What a brilliant organ recital was presented in Green Valley on Sunday! As part of their outreach, the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior presented organist Michael T.C. Hey, from New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
It was played to an overflow audience, and the applause left no doubt that the music was speaking directly to the audience. Hey’s technique was sparkling and his inexhaustible variety of colors (sounds) enhanced each selection. The list of stops (sounds) on the back of the program was a very helpful inclusion for those familiar with organs.
Hey’s opener, from Vierne’s Symphony No. 1, was an excellent choice for setting the tone for this concert. His brilliant technique, both on the manuals and in the pedalwork, was impeccable throughout the program, as were his choices of registrations (which combinations of stops he used).
His selections by Bach (essential to any organ program) continued this auspicious opening. The Trio, based on the hymn tune “To God on High Alone Be Praised,” and Bach’s Prelude and Fugue BWV 543 (“Bach’s Works Index”) continued to show Hey’s mastery and ingenuity using the various colors of this organ.
Of special interest was “Variations on an Original Theme” (2021) written during COVID by Jason Roberts, with the dedication to Michael Hey himself. After opening with the sound of a calliope, the piece proceeds in a “pop” tone. Though it seems like a difficult piece, the many contrapuntal melodies in the variations were well-articulated and pleasing.
“Variations on 'America'” by that rebellious Charles Ives opened the second half of the program. (Look him up!) This piece requires a sense of humor on the part of both performer and audience, with its abrupt contrasts in full or soft organ, two keys or tonalities played at once(!), a tongue-in-cheek minor key variation, and even a variation for the pedals alone! Hey’s sense of humor was especially showcased by his choices and combinations of stops in this piece. Brilliantly executed! Exciting!
Utilizing the “echo organ” (set of pipes at the rear of the church) in “Roulade” offered a pleasant contrast. And the big finale, “Pageant” by Leo Sowerby—described by the organist as having “impossible pedals” (and sounding like two organists, one on pedals and one on manuals!)—was a brilliant success to end a very special and outstanding event in Green Valley.
Kudos to Risen Savior Church for its investment in the superb Holtkamp organ that enriches the entire community of Green Valley.
