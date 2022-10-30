I began my journey as a candidate for the Pima Community College Board of Governors because I care about our community and the young people and all the adult learners in our city.
It seemed straightforward, work with all our stakeholders to make the college a better institution and serve our learners to help improve their career paths.
I knew it would require a lot of work and that I am well-prepared for this task.
As a Board Member I represent the taxpayers and the best interests of the students and the college. The Pima Community College tax is the second-largest tax on your property tax bill. This tax affects your finances. You have no control over this tax except by who represents you on the Governing Board.
The Board provides oversight over the chancellor and sets the policy for the college. I have been shocked but I suppose not surprised that upstanding Tucson city organizations have rated me not on my qualifications or experience but if I would be a rubber stamp for what the chancellor wants to do.
One organization had the gall to say they do not endorse candidates, but they give candidates a grade. They essentially gave me an “F.” I am offended by this blatant abuse of their power. I challenge them and the community to ask any member of the boards of the Arizona and Tucson organizations I have faithfully served on including the Arizona Town Hall, The Changuitos Feos, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Board, the Educational Foundation of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber and most recently my nine years of service to the Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation Board if they would be grade me that low.
Seeing all the items in the news about Pima College, the low enrollment numbers, conflicts on the current Governing Board, complaints filed with the Higher Learning Commission not only by the faculty but by the Association of the Employees Representative Council (who represent the employees of the college) should indicate that some problems exist, and they need to be addressed. I was also shocked to learn over $200,000 has been raised by two candidates for the Governing Board for this a voluntary position which is entrusted to serve the best interests of the entire community.
In all my candidate interviews, I said I still I have more questions than I do answers about how to solve all the challenges at the college. That will be my mission to work hard with the stakeholders and improve the college on a day-by-day basis. I answered questions posed to me in the interviews as to what needs to be done to solve these challenges. My answers are not describing a perfect picture of what Pima College programs could, but by describing what I would do to improve the college as it currently exists. The choice is yours. I ask you. Do you want the status quo? Vote for me if you want positive change.
Nick Pierson is a candidate for the Pima Community College Board of Governors, a six-year volunteer, non-partisan position.
