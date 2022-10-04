We have all seen the reports and images of the incredible damage to Florida caused by Hurricane Ian. We have seen miles of destroyed mobile homes, large boats resting on cars and even homes. The roads have been torn up and businesses destroyed.
The death toll will certainly increase as the authorities check each home.
The emotional impact will be great and will last for decades. The fiscal impact will not be known for time but will be many billions of dollars — perhaps a trillion dollars. One commentator suggested the claims for insurance reimbursement may bring insurance companies to their knees.
We certainly owe our fellow Americans a helping hand, but how much and for what losses? Are we as obligated to those who refused to evacuate as we are for those who left when instructed to do so? Are we obligated to replace the bridges and highways for those living on islands which were decimated by the storm?
What would be the per-capita cost per resident to replace the infrastructure?
Climate scientists warn that Florida will see a rise in sea level from seven to 14 feet by 2040. That timeline 17 years away, but it gets closer with every passing year. Do we have an obligation to cover the costs when much of Florida is under water? Do the residents of Florida have any personal responsibility to look at the facts and make necessary but painful decisions to relocate? Or are they like baby robins in a nest waiting for mom to arrive with a worm?
The American people need to meet basic physiological needs of water, food, shelter, and clothing. But to make the giant leap up to safety needs, we have a truly complex problem. "Safety needs" involve personal security, and we have not met these needs for students in public schools or major urban areas.
For instance, I vote that we need to reduce the 1,000 deaths by guns in Chicago each year before we address safety needs in Florida. Thus, I support clean water, food, shelter and adequate clothing for everyone requiring this level of support in Florida. Yet soon residents impacted by the hurricane will demand that the government replace homes, businesses, infrastructure, cars, boats and everything that was damaged or destroyed.
That's problematic. Every individual (including babies born today) now owes $92,836 of our national debt, which is, as of Oct. 4, over $30.9 trillion. Before you waive your arms about and insist that we respond to the folks in Florida, what about the acute drought in California, Arizona, Nevada?
Should we ignore the folks in California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho as they suffer from forest fires? How much more than the $92,836 debt you now have are you willing to shoulder? It might help if any politician from every party would tell us what the costs of their platforms will be — and who will pay.
While you ponder these questions consider the amount you will pay to help forgive college loan debts. The CBO estimates that the cost of outstanding government student loans will cost the federal government will increase by about $400 billion because of President Biden's recent canceling of student debt from government loans. For that matter, I did not include the daily commitment of millions of dollars to help Ukraine.
How much should we owe? What are our priorities? What responsibility do individuals have to make good decisions? Who will pay for bad judgments, such as building on seacoasts that have been ravaged over the centuries by hurricanes?
Don Laws is a retired instructional dean and has taught seminars in history and political science the past 20 years for seniors.
