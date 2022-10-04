We have all seen the reports and images of the incredible damage to Florida caused by Hurricane Ian. We have seen miles of destroyed mobile homes, large boats resting on cars and even homes. The roads have been torn up and businesses destroyed.

The death toll will certainly increase as the authorities check each home.



Don Laws is a retired instructional dean and has taught seminars in history and political science the past 20 years for seniors.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?