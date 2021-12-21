The Dec. 12 issue of the Green Valley News displayed a concerning slant in news and editorial content. As a regular reader of the News, that edition prompts me to address the larger issue of the central role of the press in protecting the freedoms of our nation.
The Sunday issue had a front-page photo featured a Trump banner and his “new” campaign slogan. The article, ostensibly about declining political party membership, did address the headline topic but it also gave the Republican Party and its spokesmen about twice the column space as it did for the Democratic Party. The Democrat interviewed was allotted a few paragraphs at the end of the third continuation of the article on the paper’s last page.
The Opinion section had an editorial cartoon depicting Santa Claus telling President Biden that the Build Back Better plan would destroy the country. It appears that the cartoonist thinks that bias training is an existential threat to the country.
One “In My View” column discussed gun rights issues at the Supreme Court and Arizona’s constitutional rights regarding guns. The writer is certainly entitled to express his opinion, but the paper does a disservice to readers by granting free campaign publicity to a political candidate for attorney general. The article addressing the 9th Circuit ruling on ballot signatures claimed that the ruling did not make voting more difficult for minorities. Whether it does or not, that might be more believable if Republican politicians, here and across the nation, had not been engaged in a long and continuing campaign to restrict voting rights: a campaign based on the lie that voter fraud has been a significant problem. The voter fraud lie has been perpetrated and amplified to the extent that polling shows that most Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen.
For the first time in U.S. history, a major political party is led by a man who refused to concede his loss in a presidential election, and it appears he intentionally provoked his supporters to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power. The party he leads has refused to authorize the government to pay its bills, is uniformly against addressing or in many cases even acknowledging the reality of climate change, has almost completely refused to cooperate in the investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, is unwilling to condemn blatant racism from its elected officials, and in states across the nation is working to give local officials the power to throw out election results that are not to their liking.
In this climate journalists have a duty to provide coverage based on facts and should be willing to call out lies and misrepresentations without fear of being labeled as biased. It is not enough to be content with saying that a lie has been previously debunked and there is no need to address it again. Constant repetition of lies cements them in the public consciousness. Our nation’s future may well depend on the integrity and courage of the press in fulfilling its duty to the people.