I am running for the Pima Community College Board in District 2.
I am a recently retired faculty member who taught mathematics for 23 years at the College. As a retired educator, I know how important it is to elect people who really understand the importance of public education.
Sahuarita residents have an important choice in this election between two candidates vying for one seat on the PCC Board. I believe that I am the best choice if you want to stand with the College educators since I have the backing of both the PCC faculty and staff associations.
The PCC Board needs an educator’s perspective. For too long, the PCC Board has been missing a voice vital to its mission: the teachers themselves. PCC educators are the ones on the front lines, directly engaged with the students, who best understand the institution. PCC educators value and support the College’s renewed emphasis on career and technical education programs. But we also know that college transfer programs have suffered, with PCC’s decision to eliminate more than a dozen degree concentrations including Anthropology, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Political Science, Psychology, and Sociology.
The PCC Board needs a leader who will listen. As an educator and lifelong learner, I care deeply about the voices of students and community members. I take the time to listen to students, faculty and staff, and community members. Because I listen to these voices, I know that enrollment declines are partially due to inadequate high school outreach and challenges students face in the admissions process, and I know that faculty and staff feel excluded from important decisions at the College.
The PCC Board needs a leader who thinks critically. As a mathematician, I bring a unique skill set missing from the board. Despite the College’s assurances of enrollment improvement this year, I note that a headcount change from 17,011 to 17,069 over the past year is hardly an improvement and that a lot more work needs to be done.
Finally, the PCC Board needs a leader who can restore trust. As a neighborhood leader, I know the importance of building consensus and working through differences in a positive, respectful and productive way. I will bring these skills to the College Board that is currently embroiled in controversy, acrimony and divisiveness that puts the College’s mission at risk according to the college’s accreditation site visit team.
Pima College needs a leader like me – an educator who will listen, think critically, build bridges and restore trust. The College needs someone smart and sensible with the perspective I bring as a parent, a mathematician, a neighborhood leader, and a lifelong learner. It needs someone who is trustworthy, who will really listen, who will build bridges.
I hope you will entrust me with your vote as your representative from District 2 to the Pima Community College Governing Board.
