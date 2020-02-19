Mr. John Haggerty’s editorial in Sunday’s paper is very misleading (“This GVR election is crucial; here’s why,” Page A7, Feb. 16).
As a member of Friends of GVR, I have been closely involved in discussions involving visions for GVR. The CEO’s statement that Mr. Haggerty cites doesn’t accurately describe our vision. We have no desire to change the small-town feel nor the overall concept of GVR. We have no interest in flash and glamor. We simply want to preserve and maintain what we have, expand our facilities as needed to accommodate our membership, and, yes, Mr. Haggerty, keep expenses low. Green Valley will never be big; the boundaries are set. We will, however, see membership grow as new houses are still being built and more people are living here full-time. Rather than “preeminent destination,” we see “affordable and exceptional” as GVR’s description.
I know many of the clubs are in need of additional space, but I will use the clay studio as an example since that is the club I frequent the most.
In the 12 years we have owned in Green Valley, I have seen it evolve from excellent to exceptional. To begin with, it is arguably the best-equipped and largest clay studio in the country. Our members range from people who have never done anything artistic in their lives to people who are professional artists, and the enthusiasm and knowledge they share is contagious. Also, because of Green Valley’s many neighborhoods, our members may live in $80,000 homes or $800,000 homes. In the clay studio — and elsewhere in GVR — it makes no difference. We have seen our membership grow to the point that during snowbird season, we can’t offer as many classes or workshops as we’d like without displacing members who are working independently on their projects. We have been conferring with the board about expanding into an adjacent meeting room.
I suspect similar scenarios are going on in the lapidary studios and the wood shop, among others. We need to address the needs of our facilities, maintain them, and expand them as needed. We need to be open to members’ requests, such as “spin classes” in the fitness facilities.
Times change and needs change. Shuffleboard isn’t as popular as it once was, bicycling and pickleball are more popular. We need to hear from those residents who aren’t using GVR to see what would interest them. These are the kinds of things Friends of GVR is interested in addressing.
As for the WSM plan, it was developed as a roadmap for future improvements. Prior to its development, projects were considered piecemeal rather than taking into account the entire GVR complex. The plan was an attempt to consider the current and future needs of the GVR facilities when making decisions. There is nothing that says that the entire plan should be or will be implemented; each expenditure will be addressed on its own merits. Nothing will be done unless it makes financial sense and meets the needs of GVR members.
Green Valley is unique in that it is unpretentious and affordable; GVR is unique in that it offers unsurpassed facilities and learning opportunities. That is what Friends of GVR is committed to preserving and nurturing. To that end, we support for the Board of Directors Donna Coon, Randy Howard, Bev Lawless and Beverly Tobiason, all of whom are well-qualified and prepared to advocate for the long-term success of GVR.
Layne Cook Johnson lives in Green Valley.