Reading the Green Valley News on Wednesday, I was overwhelmed once again by the kindness within our Green Valley community!
Reading Gudrun Price’s $50,000 contribution to the Valle Verde Rotary Club Foundation to help the people of war-torn Ukraine, mandated this following response:
When my home burned Nov. 13, unlike the people of Ukraine, I was homeless for the first time in my life. Immediately, I was invited to live with friends Chuck and Sharon Johnson. Later to transition I resided in a casita, invited there by Don and Rosalie Cassiday. In the meantime, the Johnsons discovered a long-term rental property, currently funded by State Farm Insurance. This story was eloquently written by Maureen Brooks.
When the article “Refined by fire: Good things can come out of bad experiences” appeared in the Green Valley News on Dec. 24, additional good things began to happen! A call from Bea Kabler’s daughters Gretchen and Mollie requested I come to Bea’s home and determine what items of hers I wanted or needed. I left with five unique antique pieces of furniture, including a 12-place set of her china. Next, my friends Liz and Doug Adams called and asked if I wanted a teak bedroom set they would store until I could get back into my residence. Once again, I was elated! Daily, friends continue to stop by to see if I have any needs. I reside in an extremely friendly neighborhood where all I do is ask and the favor is granted. (There are additional kind acts too numerous to mention!)
With all this kindness in mind, I attended the talk Jan. 10 by Pat Shearer. Pat has aided so many victims in my immigrant grandmothers country, the Ukraine. Once again, I witnessed a room packed with caring people who donated extensively to help this war-torn country. We learned Pat was risking his life on behalf of us and others: truly another humanitarian effort!
Knowing now that good things can come out of bad experiences, I invite all of us to take time to witness and become aware of the core happenings around us that enhance life’s deepest issues and meaning. For example, recently I witnessed numerous sandwiches being made by the American Association of University Women so children receiving medical care, riding five hours on a bus from Mexico to St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic in Nogales, Arizona, would have food on their long journey back home. I also attended a Lunafest meeting where AAUW is raising funds for women to attend Pima Community College. I applaud, as Gudrun Price, the people on La Canada and Esperanza, calling attention to the need for support of our brothers and sisters in the Ukraine, and read about the Sahuarita Rotary Club out on a Saturday morning cleaning a section of Old Nogales Highway.
When I attended the movie “A Man Named Otto,” I once again recognized how when being a giver in some unexpected or unforeseeable manner, all else will take care of itself! The movie concretized my belief that living in kindhearted Green Valley helps us acknowledge our human condition while remaining hopeful about our human potential! Aren’t we all grateful to be living here? Thank you, Green Valley and Green Valley News!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone