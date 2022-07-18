The scene: Air Force One, in flight to Saudi Arabia. President Joseph Biden is reviewing his notes in preparation for meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Presidential aide Mike Shmuck: I'm sorry to interrupt you, Mr. President, but our co-pilot just heard from the commander of Space Command that Sen. Joe Manchin will not vote for your legislation to make America green and create millions of jobs as we convert from fossil fuels.
Biden: Shmuck, get Joe Manchin on the phone immediately — this is a priority.
Shmuck: (10 minutes have passed). Mr. President, Sen. Manchin is on the phone and waiting for you...
Biden: Joe, I heard a rumor that you will not support my legislation to make America green and destroy Vlad's monopoly on oil and gas in Europe. Joe, tell me this isn't true.
Manchin: Mr. President, it is true that I cannot support your legislation as the folks in West Virginia will not re-elect me in November if I vote for a bill that kills coal mining in my state. I regret this, but I have no choice.
Biden: Joe, you need to see the big picture... it's much larger than West Virginia. I need you to take one for the team. We need every Democra vote to get anything through Congress...
Manchin: Sorry to interrupt you, Mr. President, but the folks in West Virginia are not liberal, and, well, they still haven't recovered over your selection of a Black vice president and your declaration in advance that your next appointment to the Supreme would be a Black female, and...
Biden: Damn it, Joe, the big picture is that we need to kick Putin's ass out of Ukraine and winter is not that far off. Without Saudi oil for Western Europe, they will cave in for Putin's oil when the temperature drops — then Ukraine will be toast. Joe, that's the only big picture that counts!!
Manchin: We were in the Senate together and friends for a long time. You are getting tone deaf on politics, and I need to give you a wake-up call. First, all politics are local, and your big picture will not be worth a pail of spit in November — this November and 2024.
Next, none of the billions of dollars’ worth of weapons you have sent Ukraine is made in West Virginia and people know that. The BIG PICTURE you ignore is that you are meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. If you can remember, this is the person you called a pariah and outcast for having the journalist Jamal Khashoggi killed, cut up in little pieces and hauled back to Saudi Arabia in diplomatic briefcases that cannot be searched. I know your memory is a bit sketchy, but do you think the press and voters will forget this? Between old friends Joe, tell me if you are going to bow to Prince Salman and kiss his ring when you meet — I will not tell anyone.
Biden: Our discussion makes it clear that we need to work together as our relationship is not what it has been in the past. When you run for re-election in 2024, I will make campaign speeches for you in West Virginia, the DNC will get the word to help finance your campaign and I will see that you have the help of top political marketing people to ensure you are re-elected. All I ask is that you vote for my legislation to Make America Great Again with green energy.
Manchin: We have a bad connection, and I will need to hang up as I can't hear you clearly.
Manchin hangs up the phone chuckling and turns to his aide. He says, "The president does not have any political capital for me. I have all the money needed for the campaign and his presence in West Virginia making speeches for me would guarantee I lose the election."
"And he really thinks I will kill the coal industry in West Virginia to support his legislation that doesn't have a chance in hell of getting through the Senate! Where did he get the idea that he will be the party nominee in 2024. Bring me a double brandy! Hell, I could run as a Republican in West Virginia and win.
Shmuck: We just received a report from that secret team we sent to Wyoming to see if Liz Cheney would be your running mate in 2024. Her response was, "I'm listening."