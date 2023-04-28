Guardians

Members of Save the Scenic Santa Rita’s new Guardians volunteer group at a presentation April 15 on the geology of the Copper World site by Stan Hart, right, geologist and board member of SSSR.

 John Grahame

On April 15, the Save the Scenic Santa Ritas Association (SSSR) hosted a field trip to the site of Canadian company Hudbay Minerals’ proposed Copper World project, on the west side of the Santa Ritas near the University of Arizona’s Santa Rita Experimental Range.

Temporarily stymied by a 2022 federal court of appeals decision that is, for the moment, preventing mine development on the eastern, Rosemont side of the mountains, Hudbay has hopped over to the western side where they have already bulldozed roads and dug many drill holes into what were pristine hillsides. The scars are readily visible from Santa Rita Road on the western side of the Santa Rita Mountains. Because there isn’t enough land on the Copper World site to hold all the waste tailings the mining would produce, the company has requested that the state of Arizona sell some State Trust Land near Sycamore Canyon that it would use for dump sites.



Thomas Nelson is president, and Rob Peters, executive director, of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas Association.

