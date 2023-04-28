On April 15, the Save the Scenic Santa Ritas Association (SSSR) hosted a field trip to the site of Canadian company Hudbay Minerals’ proposed Copper World project, on the west side of the Santa Ritas near the University of Arizona’s Santa Rita Experimental Range.
Temporarily stymied by a 2022 federal court of appeals decision that is, for the moment, preventing mine development on the eastern, Rosemont side of the mountains, Hudbay has hopped over to the western side where they have already bulldozed roads and dug many drill holes into what were pristine hillsides. The scars are readily visible from Santa Rita Road on the western side of the Santa Rita Mountains. Because there isn’t enough land on the Copper World site to hold all the waste tailings the mining would produce, the company has requested that the state of Arizona sell some State Trust Land near Sycamore Canyon that it would use for dump sites.
Some 25 SSSR members turned out to hear board member Stan Hart, a professional geologist, talk about the ore on the Copper World site, the billions of gallons of water a year the project would need to pump out of the ground, and Hudbay’s need to dump millions of tons of tailings. This was the first major event for the newly formed Guardians group, volunteers who are passionate about protecting the Santa Ritas and who will help with SSSR events and community organizing. Right now, they are needed more than ever, given a bill just introduced into the U.S. Senate by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and co-sponsored by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. This bill would allow mining companies to dump waste and tailings on federal land such as the Coronado National Forest.
If this bill becomes law, it would reverse the protections to the national forest land in the Santa Ritas granted by the 9th Circuit of Appeals in 2022. See www.scenicsantaritas.org for more information and what you can do.
Thomas Nelson is president, and Rob Peters, executive director, of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas Association.
