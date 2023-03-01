Can you see this 105-foot pole glaring from your backyard?
Could this have happened to your neighborhood?
Ostensibly, the Green Valley Water District (GVWD) installed the pole at its Cotonia Wells located at 682 Placita de La Cotonia to provide real-time data. However, the new data communication system pole presents a safety hazard to nearby homes and impedes scenic views of the Santa Rita Mountains. The sun glares off the metal pole, it negatively influences property values, and it diminishes the overall aesthetic quality of the surrounding community. It is not in harmony with a residential environment.
A petition for removal of the pole has already been signed by 81 residents, representing 58 homeowners, of Solar Del Viejo HOA, Estates at Alamos (Alamos). The 105-foot pole will serve as a lightning rod, and was erected only 60 feet from the nearest residential property line. It appears to be in the yard of several close residences. The pole perpetually dominates views from several close neighborhoods and affects many distant ones. The pole does not adhere to Pima County codes, which require a wireless communication pole of this size to be at least 100 feet away from the nearest property lines.
GVWD is a “political subdivision” by Arizona statute. As a result, it does not have to follow county codes and inspections are not required. Apparently, the district can act without accountability or oversight for any project they undertake. Being a safety hazard, GVWD informed us that they added a rider to their insurance policy to cover the tower. The pole is actually 112 feet from the nearest house.
How did such an unsafe eyesore come to be installed in a residential neighborhood without a public hearing? If there had been proper notice to area residents, other options could have been pursued; however, GVWD did not conduct a public forum to solicit resident feedback prior to installation.
Planning of the communications system started in spring 2020. On May 10, 2022, the Alamos HOA president received a letter from the GVWD informing him that the 105-foot pole would be constructed.
This first notice was a full two years after planning started. On June 16, 2022, the pole was installed.
Perhaps the location selected was best for efficiency and data transmission, but not necessarily the only site that allows acceptable performance. After the pole was installed, several attempts by residents to review other options with GVWD proved unsuccessful. On November 10, 2022, GVWD sent a letter to the HOA president stating that this case is “closed.” This is not acceptable.
Residents and the HOA Board do not consider this a “done deal.” This pole should be removed immediately so that all residents and constituents of GVWD, whether next door to the facility or down the road in Canoa Ranch, can have future consideration on any projects GVWD may want to undertake with our money that affect our neighborhoods and value for our water fees.
Please join us in the following:
1) Have a member of your community association attend every GVWD Board meeting for information, and to provide feedback and input to the District. They work for us.
2) Insist that public forums be conducted for all GVWD construction projects, with vastly improved communication to the public, and community input.
3) Hold GVWD accountable for the use of our funds. Over $270,000 was spent on the pole project without identifying any cost savings or return on this investment.
4) Call on the Pima County Board of Supervisors to force GVWD to protect the residents it serves. Arizona statute (ARS 48-1016) states that the “The board of supervisors of the county in which a domestic water improvement district or domestic wastewater improvement district is located may at any time revoke the authority of an elected board of directors in order to protect the residents.”
5) Work with state legislators, the state Attorney General, and the governor’s office to pass legislation that prevents water districts from behaving with impunity in the future. These entities are accountable to the constituents they serve.
6) Hold the GVWD Board “accountable” for their poor management of this project by supporting removal of the tower.
7) Provide financial restitution to any residents in the community for significantly reducing property values due to installation of the 105-foot pole.