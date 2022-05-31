I read with great astonishment about the couple, George and Anna Jones, who scaled Mount Wrightson for the 600th time on May 14 ("Up and up and up," May 18, Page A1). Since they started climbing it 15 years ago, that meant they summited the 9,456-foot peak an average of 40 times a year. I lift my hat to them.
I first climbed Mount Wrightson about eight years ago and had a very different experience. I had been gazing at the mountain for years waiting for just the right time to climb it. At 69 years old, I decided it was now or never. My training schedule was erratic, to say the least, but I thought, why tire yourself out? I called Frank, a friend of mine from Tucson, and he agreed to accompany me.
We hit the trail on a morning in mid-April. We took the serpentine Super Trail and made the four miles to Josephine Saddle by noon. From there to the summit the scenery was awesome and we must have lost track of the time. At 2 p.m., we rested at Baldy Saddle, within striking distance of the top but weren’t sure we could make it back before dark. We decided to go for it — an unfortunate decision.
It was a steep climb and I sliced my arm on the stub of one of the sharp, recently cut vines encroaching on the trail. Frank had an extra t-shirt we wrapped around my arm until the bleeding stopped.
We reached the summit about 4 p.m., took a couple pictures, signed the log then, gazed east at the jagged lines of the many dry riverbeds radiating from the mountain.
To save time, we started down a shorter but steeper trail. This was another bad decision. Going down is always harder than coming up. My muscles were already strained and I slipped a couple times on the loose gravel as my knees buckled. Luckily, we met another hiker who took pity on us and loaned us a pair of lights we could wear on our heads. We made it back to Josephine Saddle as it was getting dark. I called my wife and told her we would be back in a couple hours. I was overly optimistic.
As the shadow of the mountain began to descend on the trail the last rays of light were quickly extinguished. Even with the head lights it was hard to see and at times we each stumbled and began sliding over the edge only to be rescued by the other.
My imagination began playing tricks with me. Did I see eyes coming toward me? What if it was a mountain lion? What if we got between her and her cubs? I wished I had brought a pistol. My leg muscles were cramping badly now. Frank was doing better. He opened up and began talking about the time when he was in the Army and helped set up a supply base on a deserted beach in Vietnam. His story distracted me from the seriousness of our current predicament but I found it difficult to concentrate on the terrain.
Eventually, we found some familiar landmarks and made it to the parking lot. We returned the lights then headed for home. When Frank dropped me off it was 10:30 p.m. My wife helped me limp from the car to the front door. I swore that I would never try to climb Mount Wrightson again. Well, almost never.
Over the years, I had hiked various Santa Rita trails with friends but again Mount Wrightson called to me. My plan was to hike up an hour past Josephine Saddle and then head down. I just wanted to see the other side of the mountain again.
I tried, but couldn’t find anyone to go with me. Besides, I would be hiking the trail in daylight. I brought hiking polls, three liters of water and trail mix. What could go wrong?
I hiked up to Josephine Saddle, past the memorial to the three Boy Scouts who died there in a freak snowstorm in 1958, and another hour up the trail to a point where I could see the timber line on the eastern edge. I took some pictures and turned around. So far, so good.
Two hours down the trail as I was getting up from a rest I got dizzy and my ankle buckled. In a split second I was flayed out like a frog in the dirt about to slide down a ravine. I grabbed an exposed root and managed to hold on. Eventually, three young hikers rescued me. Two young men pulled me up and a young woman handed me a piece of gauze. I poured water on my cuts and wiped away the blood. They offered to escort me down the trail but I wanted to finish on my own. It was still light when I made it to my car.
So now I am done with Mount Wrightson. We are not all created equal. Some of us are stronger and have more stamina than others. I have done my best and I am at peace with that.
It’s important to note here that just because the Joneses have summited Mount Wrightson 600 times, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you can stroll up the mountain and be down in time to have latte and scones for lunch at Posada Java. Don’t be like me. Make sure you have time to finish your hike before it gets dark. Carry enough water. Know you limits and make sure you always have a hiking partner.