With all the hoopla about the signals at Quail Creek Crossing, having almost 30 years of involvement in the traffic industry, I’d like to share some of my insight.
Concerning the current flashing yellow vs red indications, our agencies abandoned that practice many years ago.
Drivers approaching the flashing yellow are unsure of what to do, some will stop, most just keep driving, and those with the flashing red assume opposing traffic has the same indication, with the result being an increase in high-speed right-angle crashes. Intersections set to flash red in all directions can be an inconvenience for the higher traffic main street but the result is fewer and less severe accidents.
The delays are not surprising. Government agencies are typically slow and burdened with red tape. When multiple agencies become involved, delays can increase exponentially.
Due to manpower and equipment issues, railroad modifications can easily take months to implement. And it’s not just a matter of money, as someone suggested, allowing changes in the existing intersection agreement without the required upgrades to their equipment would put Union Pacific at risk.
But what got my attention was the comment I saw online that “… the train signal has nothing to do with the intersection lights…”
Nothing could be farther from the truth.
The fact that interconnections are required when traffic and train signals are in close proximity was underscored years ago when a school bus was stopped for a red light in Fox River Grove, Illinois. With not enough room to completely clear the tracks, the bus was clipped by a commuter express train approaching 70 mph.
The impact spun the body off the bus chassis, and of the 35 students on board, 24 suffered severe injuries and seven were killed.
The resulting NTSB investigation found a number of contributing factors, not the least of which was the improper programming of a “track clearance interval” that would provide vehicles with enough time to clear the tracks ahead of the train. Although this same scenario is unlikely at the Quail Creek crossing, it shows the importance of a functional interconnect.
While accidents at the intersection might support evolutionary theory, we will all pay through our auto premiums and healthcare costs. And, as history has shown, there will be innocent victims.
