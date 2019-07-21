"America, love it or leave it!" is a phrase that resonates in my soul, a somber recollection of a difficult decision I had to make in 1969.
Our president has now forced me to re-visit that dreadful " Love it or leave it " time period of some 50 years ago with his recent insulting challenge to four women of color serving in the U.S. House of Representatives.
From 1966-68, I'd served a two-year stint with the first Peace Corps group to be sent to Micronesia. Returning home after my service, I enrolled in graduate school at the University of Arizona in pursuit of an advanced degree in secondary education.
Cruising along with my grad studies at the U of A, on one sunny afternoon I was presented with the dreaded "Greetings from the President" draft notice.
Thinking about my order to report for an induction physical, I reflected on my earlier History of SE Asia studies and concluded that the popular Domino Theory of why we were in Vietnam was greatly flawed. Vietnam would not fall "like a domino" following China's lead. Vietnam and China had had hundreds of years of conflict because of centuries of Imperial Chinese conquests of Vietnamese territories. This made the Vietnamese extremely suspicious of Chinese attempts to dominate their country. What the Vietnamese of the current era were fighting for was to be free of French colonial control, not to ally themselves with China. The Vietnamese were fighting against their French oppressors just as we had fought against our English oppressors around 1776.
Meanwhile, in America, people who opposed the war in Vietnam were screamed at and told, "America, love it or leave it!' I loved America, opposed the war in Southeast Asia, but wasn't about to leave.
I didn't flee to Canada; I reported for my induction physical and was sent to Fort Bliss, Texas, for Basic Training. There I promptly picked up a copy of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). It was in this publication that I found that, even in the military, I had certain rights to free speech and expression. I'm not sure that any other country in the world affords its soldiers such a publication and guaranteed protections.
Therefore, I fervently expressed my opinions on the war wherever I was posted, including with HQ United States Army Europe 7th Army Special Troops Group Heidelberg. I loved America, wasn't about to leave it, and honorably answered my country's call to military service.
And now to our president, how did he handle his call to military service during this time period? After being a star athlete at the N.Y. Military Academy, he found that he couldn't respond to his country's call because his well-paid physician had found that he had bone spurs on his heels.
Fast forward to July 17. Our president is in Greenville, N.C., giving a campaign speech. Guess what he had the audacity to declare? "Anyone not willing to defend this country should leave it!"
Oh Donald, how hypocritical a statement was that based on how you responded when the nation called you to military service.
Jim Herman lives in Green Valley