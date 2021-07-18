I used to think of myself as a pretty liberal kind of person. I was a social worker for five years before starting law school. I worked at a major legal aid agency throughout law school. After I graduated, I did a lot of “pro bono” work, usually cases involving indigent minorities. In my regular legal practice I represented more minority clients than white ones, and I became good friends with quite a few of them. I was honored to be invited to their weddings, retirement parties, holiday gatherings, and other big events in their lives. I was comfortable among minorities and I still am.
But now I’m informed by David Gamrath (“Our history and Critical Race Theory,” Page A7, July 14) that I’m a racist, although maybe just an unconscious one. “Unconscious” white supremacy is the key to why Critical Race Theory (CRT) is almost impossible to argue against. If you deny you’re a racist, that’s proof that you are one, because denial (they assert) is the hallmark of a racist. You know the old line, “When did you stop beating your wife?” No matter how you answer, you’re admitting you beat your wife. “When did you first realize you were a racist?” is the CRT equivalent of that.
To hear Mr. Gamrath tell it, CRT is as American as motherhood and apple pie. Oh really? I’ve read what some of the masterminds behind CRT have written and it doesn’t sound particularly American to me---unless you like the idea of a Marxist paradise in the U.S.
Take, for example, Cheryl Harris, a law professor at UCLA who has proposed suspending private property rights, seizing land and wealth from whites, and redistributing that land and wealth to minorities. Or how about Ibram X. Kendi, author of “How to be an Antiracist,” and director of the Center for Racist Research at Boston University? He says: “In order to truly be antiracist, you have to also be anti-capitalist.” Prof. Kendi has even proposed a federal Department of Antiracism, which would have the power to nullify, veto, or abolish any law —local, state, or federal — that is deemed insufficiently antiracist. Oh, and this Department of Antiracism would be beyond the control of Congress or the president, in other words a law unto itself.
The scary thing is not that stupid academics are saying stupid things (that’s pretty much a given these days), but that their ideas are being embraced by governmental agencies and private employers in their job training sessions, and, worst of all, by public K-12 schools. One example among many: in Cupertino, California, first-graders were forced to “deconstruct” their racial and sexual identities and then rank themselves according to their “power and privilege.” God knows what the second-graders have to do.
Contrary to what Mr. Gamrath claims, you don’t have to be a Republican to object to CRT. I’m not a Republican and, for what it’s worth, I can’t stand Donald Trump. But I’m not going to be pushed around by idiotic Marxist theorists. And I’m not going to sit idly by and see our elementary schools turn into re-educations camps.
Mr. Gamrath is right about one thing: America does have a sorry history when it comes to blacks, Native Americans, and minorities in general. But to ignore or distort the tremendous progress that’s been made in our lifetimes is a disservice to all of us and to our nation itself. We can continue to make progress if the CRT warriors would stop pushing their agenda on the rest of us.