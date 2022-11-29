There is something in common in all the cultures of the world that is, for lack of a better word, spiritual, that people can coalesce around. It is hard to define but can be experienced by way of communication. Fear gradually melts away to be replaced by human commonality.

The spiritual leaders of the world, the pathfinders of all the traditions are offering us universal treasures which need to be collectively cherished by people of the earth. They are the pillars of civilizations saving us from ourselves.



Joe Gerlach lives in Green Valley.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?