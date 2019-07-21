The Boil Water Notice issued earlier this month was specific to one water utility, but confusion existed on social media as to the specific water utility affected.
Consumers should be cautious and look for official notices for complete information.
Local utilities note that because of our modern communication systems, the social media was often making water consumers aware of possible water system problems, but at times supplied information not consistent with the warnings and notices issued by the water utility.
A “Boil Water” notice should be taken seriously; affected consumers should carefully follow the procedures of a “Boil Water” notice and review the notice for the locations affected.
Consumers should be aware that each utility in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area is a separate water system, and notices for one will not apply to the other systems.
To avoid confusion, read the official notification carefully, know your water provider, know the name of your subdivision and major cross streets. These notices are intended to provide customers with the most current information.
Keep your water utility informed on your current contact information; it is important that your water provider be able to communicate with you when needed.
Your water utility employees are water professionals trained and certified in the reliable delivery of drinking water; they work diligently to provide our customers with safe and reliable water supplies that comply with standards established by the EPA and Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
Arturo Gabaldón is president of Community Water Company of Green Valley. He wrote this in collaboration with:
Farmers Water Company
Green Valley Domestic Water Improvement District
Las Quintas Serenas Water Company
Quail Creek Water Company
Sahuarita Water Company