I am an old man and disheartened, but I continue to hope. It has been a very long journey that I have been on, providing me with a life of deep thoughts, strong ideals and fond memories — never to be gone.

The landscape of that life, as for so many of us here in Arizona, has been lived totally and accepted within a democratic form of government. We have experienced both triumphs and tragic events over the past century, but at the end of the day, so to speak, we as a multicultural nation have stood proud, united and strong!



Richard M. Gunkel Sr. has lived in Green Valley since 2001. He is 90 years old, and has written a number of poems and essays.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?