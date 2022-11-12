I am an old man and disheartened, but I continue to hope. It has been a very long journey that I have been on, providing me with a life of deep thoughts, strong ideals and fond memories — never to be gone.
The landscape of that life, as for so many of us here in Arizona, has been lived totally and accepted within a democratic form of government. We have experienced both triumphs and tragic events over the past century, but at the end of the day, so to speak, we as a multicultural nation have stood proud, united and strong!
For me personally, I can only say that America has been good and great for me over my 90-plus years before MAGA. Yet, in the current socio-political climate, there continues to be vitriolic rhetoric, threats of intimidation, and the incitement and enabling of unlawful actions that have occurred or might occur.
These have become indicators of a continuing disregard for the tenets of our Constitution and the eventual erosion of our freedoms within a democracy. This I cannot accept, and I fear for the future of this great nation.
And so, as the pain of unlawful actions and potential treason tear at my heart, my emotions run free. It is acceptable to realize that we may not agree, but we must look to our inner selves and see that to preserve this, our beloved democracy, we can agree to disagree but still live in harmony.
Each side must commit to patience and understanding
Before it is too late
Because if this hateful dissonance results in violence,
The time will have passed
Upon which to unconditionally relate
And all the parties thereof will experience and sustain both pain and regret
For they had chances for options which they chose to forget
And so, as our paths are now different across this land
Perhaps rational and responsible behavior may help us to understand
That we can —if we will— reach out to each other so that, at this time we can find opportunity for vision
Rather than sacrifice the country of our birth
And the future for our children and grandchildren
By continuing to allow for controversy and division
Richard M. Gunkel Sr. has lived in Green Valley since 2001. He is 90 years old, and has written a number of poems and essays.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone