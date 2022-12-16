I was about to play tennis last week when another player asked me, “What do you think of the exchange?” I replied, “I’m afraid I don’t know what you mean.”
She explained that it was a recent exchange of prisoners between the United States and Russia. I told her that I hadn’t heard about it, but didn’t find it very interesting.
So it goes for me since I stopped reading or watching the “news,” in December of 2020.
Do I miss it? No. For one thing, I hear a fair amount of it, secondhand, from friends and acquaintances. Their summaries are typically much more succinct than is modern reportage—what I remember of modern reportage, anyway.
As I said some months ago in these pages, today’s television “news” operations are designed to sell anger, a deadly sin. Fox News and a few similar outlets sell anger to those on the right. CNN and most other “mainstream” sources sell anger to those on the left. I’m no longer interested in acquiring anger, from whatever source.
Similarly, today’s print “news” is off my menu. I used to read a fair amount of “news” in the Wall Street Journal, on various wire service websites, and on magazine websites like The Atlantic and the New Yorker. Now, when I choose to look into some issue or event, I usually focus on accounts from people much closer to the facts on the ground than most “news” generators ever get.
A bit of Stoic philosophy is useful here: in this life, the only things under my control are my own thoughts and my own actions. All else is beyond my control, and therefore not worth worrying about.
Is Joe Biden senile and a threat to the Republic? Hard to tell from here. Is Donald Trump senile and a threat to the Republic? Hard to tell from here. At any rate, senile or not, both men seem well suited for the office of American president in the 21st century.
In return for my abandonment of the “news” industry, I’ve been given a wonderful gift: time. Time to read, fiction and nonfiction, mostly by dead authors. Time to pursue interests that get me up and off my derrière, upon which I tend to spend too much time. Time to organize and clarify my thoughts.
I make no claim that the path I’ve chosen over the last two years is in any way “better” than any other path. It just seems to work better for me. I’m happier, and less prone to anger—not just about the state of the world, but everything else, too. The absurdities of daily life are in their proper place now, and it’s a joy to savor them.
There have been sacrifices. My ability to make everyday conversation is much reduced. Sometimes I miss, a little, nattering away with acquaintances on the topics of the day. But now I realize that, for me, this is time that can be more usefully spent in other ways.
About 1,900 years ago, Marcus Aurelius said, “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.”
This insight was useful then, and is still useful today.
Bart Hillyer is a retired attorney who lives in Green Valley. He can be reached at bghillyer@gmail.com.
