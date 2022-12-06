Kolbe

Jim Kolbe's freshman class photo at Patagonia Union High School. He's in the middle row on the right. 

I contacted former congressman and Patagonia Elementary School alum Jim Kolbe earlier this year to reflect on his memories of attending the elementary school in Patagonia. The Patagonia Museum seeks to gain National Historic Landmark designation for our museum facility, the former grammar school built in 1914. The following is an excerpt from his email:

"We rode the bus every morning from our ranch (the Rail X Ranch) which was six miles up the Sonoita highway. But the bus only went to the high school, so the handful of us attending the elementary school had to walk into town and then up the hill to the school. I remember there was an assembly every morning by the flag pole and different students were in charge of raising the flag and we all recited the Pledge of Allegiance before disbursing to our different classrooms; it could be really cold standing out there on a January morning! Mrs. Gordon was my First Grade teacher and she was very strict; she didn’t mind using the paddle on any of us who got out of line. Mrs. White was the second grade teacher. I am blanking on who taught third grade, but Mrs. LeGendre was my 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Riggs taught 5th grade and Mr. O’Brien (the principal and only male teacher) taught Sixth grade. From there it was on to the high school for 7th through 12th grades (I left to become a Page in the US Senate in my Sophomore year).



German Quiroga is president of The Patagonia Museum. He can be reached at patagoniamuseumpresident@gmail.com; learn more about the museum at www.thepatagoniamuseum.org.

What's NABUR?