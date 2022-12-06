I contacted former congressman and Patagonia Elementary School alum Jim Kolbe earlier this year to reflect on his memories of attending the elementary school in Patagonia. The Patagonia Museum seeks to gain National Historic Landmark designation for our museum facility, the former grammar school built in 1914. The following is an excerpt from his email:
"We rode the bus every morning from our ranch (the Rail X Ranch) which was six miles up the Sonoita highway. But the bus only went to the high school, so the handful of us attending the elementary school had to walk into town and then up the hill to the school. I remember there was an assembly every morning by the flag pole and different students were in charge of raising the flag and we all recited the Pledge of Allegiance before disbursing to our different classrooms; it could be really cold standing out there on a January morning! Mrs. Gordon was my First Grade teacher and she was very strict; she didn’t mind using the paddle on any of us who got out of line. Mrs. White was the second grade teacher. I am blanking on who taught third grade, but Mrs. LeGendre was my 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Riggs taught 5th grade and Mr. O’Brien (the principal and only male teacher) taught Sixth grade. From there it was on to the high school for 7th through 12th grades (I left to become a Page in the US Senate in my Sophomore year).
"I well remember the big, wide, wood-floored hallway, the small little library between the 1st and 3rd grade classrooms, the spacious classrooms, the steam radiators, but no air conditioning, of course. Students were generally not allowed to check out books from the library until they were in 4th grade (is that crazy or what?), but because I was such a voracious reader, my Mother prevailed on the school to let me check out books from 2nd grade onward. I remember going through all the Hardy Boy mystery novels; the library had a complete selection of them. Some of the town kids went home for lunch as I recall, but most of us—certainly all those who rode the bus from Elgin or Harshaw—brought our lunch in a lunch pail or a bag. For recess, there were swings and a slide and a dusty place where we could play softball. I was a lousy player and so when team captains were picking their teams, I was invariably the last one chosen! There was no town sewer system in those days, so the restrooms were on septic tanks which could be smelly at times.
"For the most part, my time at the elementary school were good years. However, I always remember that because so many of the students arrived in the first grade from families where only Spanish was spoken, the teachers were very strict about not allowing children to speak in Spanish in order to learn English. What a loss that was for me! I never learned Spanish well—except for all the “bad” words I picked up on the playground! I also remember lustily singing Christmas carols during the season and wondering how these students could relate to the meaning of verses from a song such as 'Jingle Bells' ('…over the fields we go in a one horse open sleigh…') But, I made friendships with students that lasted for decades. There were none of the teaching aids we take for granted today—not even audio-visual slides. But I think I got a good foundation for my education which took me to Washington and the unusual experience of graduating from the Capitol Page School—a public school, but one that was limited to the Pages for attendance—and then on to college and graduate school.
"German, I hope these memories, sparse though they are, will be helpful additions to the application for historic preservation designation. Please let me know if there is anything more I can do to assist in your worthy endeavor.
