Professional baseball is delayed this spring due to negotiations over the business part of the game.
I don’t know when my father first asked me to pay attention to what the Milwaukee Brewers were doing. I was probably about 6 or 7 years old—1950-51. Whenever it was, I took the admonition as an important responsibility. When he got home from Harley Davidson, at some point he would ask, “How’d the Brewers do today?” I needed to know the final score but also the details: who pitched, who got hits and who hit the homers, if any.
This responsibility became that much more significant when the major league Braves moved from Boston to Milwaukee in 1953. Wow, Milwaukee had a Major League team! Overnight, in my mind, Milwaukee became a cool place to live. Charlie Grimm was the manager. The Braves recorded on a record album the big day with a parade and a Grimm interview. How many times did I listen to that album?
The old baseball stadium – Borchert Field (or as we called it, Borchert Orchard) – was replaced by a new stadium– Milwaukee County Stadium. I remember the first time I went to a game. I was excited, asking all kinds of questions. When I saw a guy in some kind of uniform walking around in the stands, I asked, “What’s that guy doing?” My Dad explained that he will come over and spray Coca Cola in your mouth for a dime. I was mystified until I saw how it really worked.
The Braves had a great baseball player named Henry Aaron. My father’s question about baseball when he came home from work always included, “How did Aaron do?” He was a star. When I was 13 years old in 1957, he was voted “The most Valuable Player.”
I was so obsessed with Aaron as a ballplayer that when a friend told me that Aaron lived close to his house, I decided that I should walk by it sometime just to see. It was on 20th and Capital Drive. So, when I was coming back from visiting my friend Daniel, I got off the bus early and strolled down the street. I don’t really remember if I saw Henry Aaron or not but I do remember telling people, “I saw Henry Aaron cutting the lawn at his house.” Good lord, at the age of 13 I had made it big.
Of course, there were many other Milwaukee ballplayers from this time—Lou Burdette and Warren Spahn were pitchers, Eddie Mathews played third base, Joe Adcock was at first and Johnny Logan at shortstop. Sixty-some years later I remember their names as well as or better than I do those of some aunts, uncles and cousins.
Then, on April 8, 1974, I got a telephone call from my parents. My mother had news for me from Milwaukee. I was living in Dayton, Ohio. The news was two-fold. She had been in her car at a stop light and another car had accidentally hit her slightly on her bumper. They both pulled over and got out of their cars. Not much damage to either vehicle. But the man explained he had the radio on and Henry Aaron had just hit the home run that beat Babe Ruth’s record of 714 home runs. He was so excited he said he must have taken his foot off the brake. Wow, my parents explained the car was now historic!
Baseball is a sport. It is a business. But it also is memories of youth and of family. So, play ball!