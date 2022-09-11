Today marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 coordinated terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon as well as the downed plane near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, caused by a passenger revolt that foiled an attack meant for the White House or U.S. Capitol.
In all, 2,977 victims perished along with 19 al-Qaeda terrorists. There were 25,000 injuries and substantial long-term health consequences for many. Infrastructure and property damage was over $10 billion. It remains one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history and the single deadliest incident for firefighters (340) and law enforcement officers (72) in the history of the United States.
My wife, Laurie, and I lived and worked in New York City our entire lives before moving to Green Valley five years ago. At the time of the attacks, Laurie was teaching in Corona, Queens, and I was working as the I.T. director for the Boy Scouts of America at our office on the fourth and fifth floors of the famed Empire State Building. Incidentally, we would have our office Christmas parties on top of the World Trade Center with its glass walls overlooking the city.
During that fateful morning I was late for work due to our dog having one of her epileptic seizures. I was about to leave the house when I heard the news on the radio. I called my office and was told not to come in as we were being evacuated.
When that first plane struck the North Tower at 8:46 a.m., tearing open the building between the 93rd and 99th floors, most thought it was just a tragic accident. However, 20 minutes later, when the second plane crashed into the South Tower, between the 77th and 85th floors, we all became aware of the reality that New York City was under attack.
Nobody knew if this was the beginning or the end of the attack and panic struck. Laurie’s principal, knowing that I worked in a likely targeted building for an attack, informed her of the news. Cell tower service in 2001 was not as reliable as today and was definitely not meant for the entire city to be using a cell phone at the same time. Her calls to me (or anyone else, for that matter) were not going through. It took awhile for me to reach her and let her know that I was safe and still at home in Queens.
Since Manhattan is an island, the only way in or out was by bridge or tunnel. After that second plane hit, all of those were shut down to vehicular traffic. Tens of thousands of people had to walk over the bridges to get to one of the outer boroughs to make it home.
That day and the days that followed, most of the city along with the nation and world were glued to their televisions. The “city that never sleeps” was quiet. Businesses were closed, Broadway went dark, traffic was almost non-existent and people were walking in disbelief.
Building walls and phone booths were covered in missing-persons flyers posted by families with the hope that their loved one who didn’t return home was still alive. Perhaps they were just injured or in a hospital unable to call home. Unfortunately, for most of them the reality was much worse.
Days later my office reopened and we returned to work but the ambience of the entire city was different. There was a quiet somber that had never existed in that lively city of 8 million people.
The burnt smell in the air is still something I will never forget. The only positive thing to come out of this was that in a city known for its “rude people and crime,” everyone was nice to each other. People talked to each other. Recounted how they heard the news. Talked about people they knew who died or was injured (we knew two who died in the attack). Crime was almost non-existent. We all had a common bond.
It was a nice feeling in the state of grief and anger we all had. It took some time before New York City returned to “normal” but to this day, 21 years later, we will never forget!
Robert Petrillo was a lifelong New Yorker before moving to Green Valley.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone