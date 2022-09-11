Memorial
Travis Wise

Today marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 coordinated terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon as well as the downed plane near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, caused by a passenger revolt that foiled an attack meant for the White House or U.S. Capitol.

In all, 2,977 victims perished along with 19 al-Qaeda terrorists. There were 25,000 injuries and substantial long-term health consequences for many. Infrastructure and property damage was over $10 billion. It remains one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history and the single deadliest incident for firefighters (340) and law enforcement officers (72) in the history of the United States.



Robert Petrillo was a lifelong New Yorker before moving to Green Valley.

