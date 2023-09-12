Jimmy Buffett passed away on Sept. 1 at age 76. It was a true loss to the world. Jimmy was not only one in a million, but several million. Watching him being interviewed, listening to his records or attending one of his concerts made everyone involved happier. He was always pleasant, kind and positive.
To understand his personality, go to YouTube and find interviews with him by Steve Croft on 60 Minutes. It makes you want to know the man, or to be like him. He was ever upbeat and youthful, even when suffering from a rare form of skin cancer that would take his life. Fortunately, he lives on through his recordings and videos of his concerts and interviews.
If you never attended a Jimmy Buffet concert, you missed something truly special. He usually appeared three days per week, all over the country and other parts of the world, and he always sold out. And, everyone had a good time. The audience became a part of it all. People dressed for the occasion with wild outfits, throwing beach balls and sipping Margaritas. For two hours, they were truly free to break loose. It was an escape from reality. Jimmy gave them permission to let go of restraints and enjoy every moment to the fullest, because he was.
His band performed a unique blend of Caribbean Country Rock and Roll, taking you to beaches, islands and sunshine. Jimmy performed his live concerts in T-shirts, shorts and no shoes with an energy missing on his recordings. It was like the difference between someone saying a quiet grace at Thanksgiving and a flame-throwing revival preacher.
Jimmy’s first major hit from the '70s, "Margaritaville," was a a sort of catchy Country/Caribbean tune, somewhat understated. Another hit, "Changes in Latitude, Changes in Attitude," contained the great line, “If we weren’t all crazy, we’d all go insane.”
Many of his songs had clever lyrics. He never won an award for any of his records until he and Alan Jackson combined for "It’s Five O’clock Somewhere." It won a CMA award for Vocal Event of the Year in 2003. It is quite special and can also be found on YouTube. It also gives a good representation of Jimmy’s great stage presence. When he and Alan appear together on stage in the last half of the song, the crowd goes wild.
Jimmy’s concerts alone made him a wealthy man, as did his restaurants and bars Margaritaville, Cheeseburgers in Paradise, resorts and casinos. Untold numbers of hats, shirts and and other merchandise have all been designed to help people escape.
Do yourself a favor and watch some recorded Jimmy Buffet concerts, and you will see it is like watching the sun rise or set over palm covered beaches and perfect days. It will make your day or night. No one can really describe how. You just had to be there. May Jimmy’s memory and influence never fade.
