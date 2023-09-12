080128-N-3235P-221

Jimmy Buffett passed away on Sept. 1 at age 76. It was a true loss to the world. Jimmy was not only one in a million, but several million. Watching him being interviewed, listening to his records or attending one of his concerts made everyone involved happier. He was always pleasant, kind and positive.

To understand his personality, go to YouTube and find interviews with him by Steve Croft on 60 Minutes. It makes you want to know the man, or to be like him. He was ever upbeat and youthful, even when suffering from a rare form of skin cancer that would take his life. Fortunately, he lives on through his recordings and videos of his concerts and interviews.



Paul McCreary lives in Green Valley.

