In My View: Is it time to dissolve, sell off GVR?
One simple way to stop the seemingly endless controversies with the governance of Green Valley Recreation Inc. is to dissolve the corporation and sell the assets to one or more private firms.
Although this may seem like an extreme solution, it could result in better-managed recreation facilities for Green Valley residents.
It certainly would be more fair, especially to those citizens who pay dues, but for various reasons, do not participate in any GRV services. Many of these are likely folks who are trapped in the GRV by the actions of a previous homeowner due to the perpetual deed restriction policy.
Current board members, based on website memos, argue this cannot be legally changed and we’re stuck with that system. That is not true.
The corporation can be dissolved by a vote of the majority of the membership. Yes, that’s a high threshold, but not insurmountable. It would require about 6,900 votes since current membership is about 13,700 households.
Most elections attract fewer than 5,000 voters, so it would take an uprising of those who don’t normally vote. Many of these are likely the non-users who would most benefit from the change.
Question of fairness
What organization do you know of where you can join, but never cancel? That seems to be unique to GRV.
Some might argue that there are many examples where non-users help bear the cost for all. Certainly schools and other aspects of government come to mind. But those are far different from adult recreation activities. Why shouldn’t adults pay their own way?
The best comparison is golf. There are plentiful courses throughout Green Valley and all are privately run. Well-run recreation and swimming clubs would attract members, and management would be incentivized to keep services at a high level to stay in business.
The board currently is made up of two warring factions and even the most conscientious voter would be hard-pressed to know which is which at election time when all candidates offer the same vague platitudes.
Getting the dissolution issue onto the ballot might require candidates who run on a clear message of offering that choice to the voters.
Free speech
Meanwhile, the petty battles persist. The recent controversy regarding perceived violations by board members of its Code of Conduct is a good example of how broken the system is.
To require board members to “speak with one voice” and to suggest that penalties can be imposed for things they say or write is beyond what state law specifies for non-profit boards and defies common sense. You don’t give up your right to free speech just because you’re elected to a board position or any public office.
It’s highly unlikely that any attempted sanction against a board member would withstand a court challenge.
Getting along with fellow board members is a good thing, but elected officials are answerable to the voters, not other board members. All of this noise would go away if GRV was truly beholden to members who could cancel at any time.