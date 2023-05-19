A while ago, a friend sent me a link to a Wall Street Journal story about a fusion “breakthrough” at the National Ignition Facility in California.
Maybe you saw this “news," too. It arose from a press event conducted by our current Energy Department secretary. At it, she described how the technicians at NIF had produced about 3.15 megajoules of energy from an input of just over 2 megajoules of energy from 192 lasers, firing simultaneously at a minuscule pellet of deuterium and tritium (isotopes of hydrogen).
Wonderful, right? A step on the path to a new source of “clean” energy? Well, not quite, for several reasons.
First, the scale of the experiment was tiny. Three megajoules of energy is about what you’d get from burning six ounces of good firewood. This isn’t quite what we should expect from a project that has spent billions of taxpayer dollars in the last 26 years.
Second, even at this small scale, the experiment was disappointing because of all the energy needed to power the lasers. Lasers suck up amazing amounts of grid power in order to operate; their efficiency hovers around one percent. In other words, about 200 megajoules of grid power was needed to produce the 2 megajoules of laser power which hit the speck of deuterium and tritium, which then produced the claimed 3.15 megajoules of fusion power. Trading 200 megajoules of electric power in order to get 3.15 megajoules of electric power is not exactly a great deal.
Third, speaking of deuterium and tritium: fortunately for us, there’s lots of both in the heart of the fusion reactor we actually rely on every day—the sun.
Unfortunately for fusion plans, though, earthbound deuterium and tritium aren’t just lying around, waiting to be picked up. There’s some deuterium in seawater, but it’s diffuse. Right now, deuterium sells for about $13 per gram. It’s unclear what effect its large-scale concentration and removal would have on various ocean ecosystems.
As for tritium: at present, the world’s small supply is produced as a byproduct of some Canadian nuclear reactors. How much does a gram of tritium cost? About $30,000.
Unfortunately, the anticipated supply of tritium may not be enough to get fusion going—if, in fact, it would even be possible to get fusion going. It’s an open question whether the energy produced by bombarding deuterium and tritium with lasers will ever exceed the energy needed to gather the deuterium and tritium on earth, and then fire up the lasers.
Fourth, so far, five attempts to duplicate the December 2022 result have failed. This replicability problem is at least a hint that these positive results may be driven, in part at least, by pure luck.
Finally, here's this bit of news from NIF: “A team of (NIF) researchers say they have, for the first time, extracted more energy from controlled nuclear fusion than was absorbed by the fuel to trigger it.”
Why, you ask, am I repeating stuff from the December 2022 press conference I mentioned several paragraphs above? Well, I’m not. The quoted sentence just above is from a 2014 piece.
That’s right—the much ballyhooed 2022 “breakthrough” is virtually identical to a much ballyhooed “breakthrough” from nine years ago. Perhaps, if we’re lucky, NIF will manage to produce the very same “breakthrough” in 2030.
But take heart—there’s good news. The technicians, contractors and bureaucrats at NIF have all made a very nice living these past 26 years. There’s no reason that shouldn’t continue for many years to come. Practical fusion power? Not so much.
Bart Hillyer is a retired attorney and Air Force veteran. He lives in Green Valley.
