Ignition

Principal designer Annie Kritcher speaks at the press conference announcing Breakeven Ignition in December 2022.

 U.S. Department of Energy

A while ago, a friend sent me a link to a Wall Street Journal story about a fusion “breakthrough” at the National Ignition Facility in California.

Maybe you saw this “news," too. It arose from a press event conducted by our current Energy Department secretary. At it, she described how the technicians at NIF had produced about 3.15 megajoules of energy from an input of just over 2 megajoules of energy from 192 lasers, firing simultaneously at a minuscule pellet of deuterium and tritium (isotopes of hydrogen).



Bart Hillyer is a retired attorney and Air Force veteran. He lives in Green Valley.

