Who among us in Green Valley does not support American values?
If the Supreme Court limits the right of a woman to choose whether to continue a pregnancy or not, it will have turned its back on three core values of America: equality before the law, liberty, and the First Amendment right to freedom from religion.
The Declaration of Independence is explicit. All people are created equal in the eyes of the law, endowed with the inalienable right to liberty. The right to liberty must necessarily include the right to decide what one does with one’s body, so long as another person is not harmed.
Is there any more fundamental decision a woman can face than whether or not to bear a child?
We are asked whether or not we wish to be resuscitated when faced with life-ending circumstances. We don’t need to ask for anyone else’s permission. Individuals decide about surgery, palliative care, and so on; governments do not.
Why would anyone, especially a person who believes that the power of government should be limited, insist on the right to tell a woman that she must have a baby once it is conceived? I don’t want an intrusive government in my bedroom or doctor’s office or house of worship. The Declaration affords us all that liberty.
And if the liberty of a woman is constrained in any way that the liberty of a man is not, there is no equality.
But some will say, ending a pregnancy violates the will of God because, after all, it was God’s will that led to the woman’s pregnancy.
This is clearly a particular religious belief. The First Amendment specifically prohibits laws that intrude on a citizen’s right to freedom from religion. This should have disqualified the terminating a pregnancy from ever becoming a political issue. But there are people who want to impose their religious belief on others in the form of coercive laws, the Constitution notwithstanding.
I do not pretend to know what God’s will might be. I do know that the very idea of God’s will dictating all things runs aground in the story of Adam and Eve. Humankind’s free will led to their expulsion from Eden. Was that God’s will? If so, Adam and Eve were set up. That’s not how I see God.
But an anti-choicer will spew, a fetus is a human that has rights. This, too, depends upon a religious belief. When does life begin as a matter of law? The Constitution is silent on the matter. However, the 14th Amendment does define a citizen as any person born in the U.S.
I respect the right of those who believe that ending a pregnancy is sinful or morally wrong. I wish those people would respect my First Amendment right to live under laws that are not the imposition of their religious beliefs. And I wish they really believed in equality and liberty.
Don’t all of us in Green Valley share those beliefs?