I owe Mike Pence an apology. When he was chosen to be Donald Trump's running mate in the 2016 election, I figured he was something of a hack, maybe even a toady. People who knew Trump also knew that Trump had been a conman throughout his business life.
My contempt for Pence was reinforced by the 2020 election. He ran as Trump's sidekick; only a hack could have done that after being up close with Trump's many lies and other faults.
But lately the January 6 House of Representatives investigation has suggested that Pence may have been something of a hero.
Immediately after the 2020 election, Trump claimed that he had actually won... by a "landslide." The Dems had rigged the election machinery against him.
He issued blizzards of angry Tweets pushing the idea. And on Dec. 19, he announced a protest rally in Washington on Jan. 6. "Be there, will be wild."
Trump's fiery speech on The Ellipse, a lovely park just south of the White House, went as advertised. He urged an enormous crowd to help overturn the election. "Our country has had enough," Trump said. "We will not take it anymore and that's what this is all about. We will stop the steal..."
Pence was Trump's focus. It was his duty, as vice president, to certify the election results in Congress that day. "I hope," Trump said with a pregnant pause, that Pence would "do the right thing. I hope so. I hope so..."
And the "right thing," according to Trump, was for Pence to "overturn the election" by refusing to certify that Biden won.
It might have happened. Pence could have thrown a monkey wrench into the election machinery. After each presidential election, the sitting vice president had the ceremonial duty of certifying the official slate of electors issued by the Electoral College.
The Electoral College may strike some of us as a bit of bureaucratic overkill. It was set up by the men who wrote the Constitution — a compromise between those who wanted the president to be elected by members of Congress, and those who wanted him to be elected by a popular vote of the people.
When we vote, we actually direct "electors" in our state to cast their votes in the "College" for the person who got the most votes in your state. The number of electors in each state is dictated by the number of representatives and senators it has in Congress. That's the "Electoral College."
According to Trump, Pence had "the absolute right to do it... states want to re-vote. The states got defrauded. They were given false information. They voted on it. Now they want to recertify. They want it back. All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify and we become president and you are the happiest people."
Thanks to testimony in the January 6 hearings, we now know that Trump knew he had lost. Publicly claiming otherwise was a con. Bill Barr, Trump's attorney general who had investigated the claims of fraud, repeatedly told Trump that it was all "bull----."
It's probable that Pence was fully aware that Biden had won, and that Trump had cooked up a plan to present a phony slate of electors pledged to Trump. All Pence had to do on January 6 was to not certify the results from the Electoral College.
It's all complicated, of course; if you've been watching the January 6 hearings, you know that. And you also know that thousands of people who had listened to Trump's "stop the steal speech" violently broke into the Capitol. Many chanted "Hang Mike Pence." A (presumably) mock gallows had been assembled outside.
The Secret Service believed that Pence was in danger and tried to persuade him to leave the Capitol from an underground exit, where a car awaited. The chants to hang Pence grew louder and closer. But Pence would not leave.
Later, after the crowd had been finally hustled out of the building, Pence presided over a joint session of Congress and certified that Biden had won. But he had added a few more words to the ceremony:
The standard language said that electoral votes would be counted "after ascertaining that the certificates are regular in form and authentic." That's where Pence added another the new statement.
Not only did the certificates have to be "regular in form and authentic," Pence said, they had to be the those that "the parliamentarians have advised me is the only certificate of vote from that state, and purports to be a return from the state, and that has annexed to it a certificate from an authority of that state purporting to appoint or ascertain elections."
Mind-numbing boilerplate, for sure. But it told the nation and the world that the United States was not going to give in to the wishes of a corrupt outgoing president. Pence stood his ground and did the right thing for the American people.