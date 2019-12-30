The damage is done! And it is monumental. The president has been impeached. Or has he been?
Whether you love him or hate him, Donald J. Trump was dually elected president of the United States.
Immediately thereafter, the impeachment process began. Many members of the Democrat Party would not accept the defeat of Hillary Clinton. So, the “resistance” began. It has been tragic for this nation. Many of the dissenters may not realize the damage done or simply do not care. Hate blinds one’s judgment!
This is a matter of the end justifies the means in the minds of these politicians, bureaucrats, malevolent members of the mainstream media and anti-Trump electorate.
It is a “perfect storm.” Reasoning and rule of law be damned. This is purely emotional. They want to destroy the man.
But there will be a price to be paid and it will be long-lasting. Future generations will pay the price as have other generations that followed the folly of their forefathers. So be it!
The facts defy reasoning. There were not any actual impeachable offenses committed. No high crimes and misdemeanors. Nothing has occurred that has not occurred in previous administrations, during my lifetime from FDR to BHO. In fact, among these previous presidents there are too many dodgy events to list. But take your pick. With the possible exception of President Gerald Ford, much more questionable behavior has occurred among the others.
Now the process will evolve into Phase II. Will President Trump be found guilty as charged? Who knows? What we do know is that it could drag out far into the new year, but to what end? Is this really good for the nation?
President Clinton was not found guilty of obstruction of justice, though he lied under oath for the entire world to view, on television. The famous line, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky” was the lie of the decade. Of course, we all knew he did. What if other witnesses had testified. Maybe Monica Lewinsky, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick, Gennifer Flowers, et al? Would the outcome have been different?
Not all politicians are lovable or even likable. But some are very effective at what they do. President Trump is one of those whose style may seem undesirable but he has performed well with remarkable results. He is a pragmatist! He observes a problem and makes a decision to fix it. Is he always successful? No! How many decisive leaders are?
But consider the facts. The U.S. has the lowest unemployment rate in decades and it cuts across all races and genders. A stock market that has performed beyond belief. A booming economy, significant tax cuts, more deregulation, support for the military, foreign leaders who, in past presidencies, were disrespectful of the U.S. take this president seriously. Positive action on immigration and much more. Of his 289 accomplishments since taking office, most significantly he has kept his campaign promises. Very few politicians can make that statement.
When the damage is assessed by the actions of this do-nothing Congress, what will we have gained? Who among the prospective candidates are equipped to step into the breach and do a better job. There aren’t any.
Good luck, Americans! We’ll need it!