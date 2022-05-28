There are a lot of concerns today about proposed mining in the Santa Rita Mountain area. Many of the concerns are justified because the mining company in question has done a poor job to get community support for their project.
I have worked in the mining industry all over the United States for over 38 years. I was involved with mine permitting in California and Nevada, some successful and some not. The successful projects followed the same pattern.
STEP 1 – The proposed mining project is a business that requires producing a product and a market to sell the product at a profit. The company must locate a mineral resource that they can mine and produce a marketable product. What the public forgets, is that a mineable mineral resource occurs where the geology creates it. The company must now spend millions of dollars to locate and explore this potential economic resource. Once a resource is proven, can a market be developed? Once a resource is proven and a market is locked in, the next step is a mine plan.
STEP 2 – Create a mine and process plan. Will the mine be open pit or underground? Can the ore be processed on site? Access must be planned to the site and quality roads to service the mine site and transport a product to market. Does the mine need water and power? Once a site plan is complete, the mine and process facilities footprint is established.
STEP 3 – Based on the mine and site plan an environmental inventory must be established. Biologic and botany experts must be brought in to inventory what animals and plants occupy or will be impacted by the proposed site. Site engineers must inventory impacts on local communities for views, noise, traffic, water and air pollution. If any items discovered in the inventory cause potential concerns, how will the plan of operations deal with it.
A major public relations dialogue must be developed on how the mineral products produced will benefit the local community. Copper, for example, is needed for all our electrical devices like home wiring, cell phones, TVs, battery-powered cars and more. There needs to be a nexus between the mine’s product and community benefit.
STEP 4 – Before any site permitting, the company must meet with all concerned entities and describe the plan of operations and plans to mitigate any environmental issues. The groups to meet with include all local community, environmental and political interests. Also build relations with local media groups.
STEP 5 – Before permits are applied for, a public relations program needs to be crafted and a plan to promote the mine plan. The PR program should target specific groups including political leaders, community leaders, the media and local clubs
One of the most important pieces of information to broadcast is what legacy will the mining company leave when mining is complete. Someday the minerals will be gone and what will be left for the local community. Many mining companies have left great legacies. The Quarry Pines Golf Course in Tucson is situated in a reclaimed quarry. Many old mine sites have become golf courses, lake parks, landfills, ATV parks or something beneficial to the local community.
Finally, the public needs to be aware how the modern mining company will initiate mining with the following steps;
• Botanists and biologists salvage any plants or animals in the future disturbed areas. The plants are placed in an on-site nursery for the reclamation process. Animals selected by the biologist will be relocated.
• Topsoil or any growth media is stripped off the future disturbed areas and stockpiled for future reclamation efforts.
• Mining commences
• Any area of where the mining sequence is complete will initiate the reclamation process using the growth media stockpile.
• Areas of reclamation will be monitored for a determined number of years for success.
• Any structures not involved with the reclamation plan will be removed.
The mining company is responsible to communicating this process with the local community. Regular site tours and a means of direct communication with company officials need to be available to all community residents. The goal is to be a good neighbor!