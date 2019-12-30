Every year on Christmas morning, we watch “A Christmas Carol” with George C. Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge. In a marvelously satisfying ending, Scrooge transforms from a selfish, greedy, cruel curmudgeon to a compassionate, generous pillar of his community. He sees the error of his ways and decides to reform. It represents hope for humanity, and is good for the heart and soul.
For the past three or four years, Donald Trump has displayed humanity’s worst traits. He has been manipulative, dishonest, egocentric, vindictive and excessively cruel.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump claimed that he saw “thousands and thousands” of Muslims cheering the fall of the Twin Towers on 9-11. He referred to an article by reporter Serge Kovaleski as proof. Kovaleski, who has a physical handicap that causes a twisted joint contracture in his hands, had reported that were some rooftop celebrations of the event, but rejected Trump’s claim of “thousands and thousands” of celebrating Muslims.
To exact revenge, Trump attacked Kovaleski at a rally by mocking his disability, spastically flailing his arms, twisting his fingers and slurring his words. It was the behavior of a 12-year-old schoolyard bully imitating handicapped children to entertain his cronies. Typically, Trump he denied mocking Kovaleski, claiming that he had never seen or met him. They had met on several occasions. One only has to see a recording of Trump’s mocking the reporter to realize his intent. It was intolerably cruel.
Trump had an ongoing battle with Arizona Sen. John McCain prior to and following his election. We are familiar with, “He is a hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured. OK?” The battle intensified when McCain voted against a Trump health care proposal.
McCain later died from a malignant brain tumor, but Trump’s attacks continued. There was a dispute about whether to fly the flag half staff over the White House to honor McCain. Trump went after McCain at rallies and other places. Appearing on a Fox program with Maria Bartiromo, Trump was asked why he still attacked McCain, since he was deceased. Trump denied talking about McCain at all, blaming reporters and “Fake News.” It was a horrendous lie, typical of Trump’s tendencies to deny and blame.
Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg won the Time Magazine Person of the Year for her efforts to combat climate change. Because he did not win, Donald Trump, the model of emotional stability, decided to attack her, implying she had an anger management problem. There was no effort to congratulate, just attack.
The latest took place the night of the impeachment, Dec. 18. Trump was speaking at a Michigan rally and attacked Michigan Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell. She is the widow of 59-years-long House of Representatives fixture John Dingell, who died in 2019. Trump bragged that he flew the flag half staff for Dingell, somehow implying that his wife should not have voted for impeachment. A quid pro quo. He then implied that John Dingell might be looking up from hell. Imagine the impact on Mrs. Dingell.
There is a solution. The New Year symbolizes a new beginning. People make resolutions to change. Some succeed. Donald Trump could resolve to be a compassionate, empathetic, admit mistakes, apologize when necessary, unite rather than divide, and be completely honest. It would make a true difference in our fractured country. Trump could lose support from his ardent followers, but gain more support than he would lose, if his reforms prove sincere. Will that happen?
There is always hope.