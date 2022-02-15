Bart Hillyer’s most recent harangue ("Why I’m voting no on GVR bylaws changes," Page A6, Feb. 13) concludes, “All of the foregoing is strictly my own opinion, and no one else’s.” Hillyer is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.
Let’s begin with his assertion that GVR attorney Wendy Ehrlich was “the lawyer selected by [former CEO Kent] Blumenthal to advise GVR.” In fact, Ms. Ehrlich was GVR’s general counsel long before Blumenthal took office in January 2014.
Hillyer then asserts (“...as far as I can tell...") that the term annual budget “...was understood in a very straightforward way to mean income to GVR in the previous calendar year.” In fact, GVR’s budgets have always been adopted for the current calendar year, and are based on estimates of income and expenditures for that year.
Hillyer then derides Attorney Ehrlich’s “convoluted opinion” to re-define “annual budget” in such a way as to give that board the spending authority it wanted. In fact, the board sought an opinion from both its legal counsel and its independent CPA auditor to define the term. Both agreed that GVR’s Bylaws intended annual budget to mean annual operating and capital budgets combined.
GVR’s Corporate Policy Manual (CPM) reflects this. It states (pg. 24, Section E3): “If capital projects are financed, the sum of annual repayments for all financed projects shall be ten percent (10%) of the approved current annual budget, which shall include both the operating and capital budgets."
This is why the proposed bylaws amendment, which Friends of GVR supports, seeks to conform to the CPM and change the word “budget” to “budgets.” Hillyer does remind us that “If you torture words hard enough, you can make them “mean” almost anything,” which opponents have attempted regarding the addition of the letter “s” to the word budget.
Hillyer assures us that “[i]f passed, this change will effectively double the authority of GVR’s board, to about 20 percent of GVR’s annual budget.” In fact, it will change nothing, since the CPM already includes both budgets.
Even if you follow Hillyer’s tortured logic, this year’s budgeted operating expenses are $11.3 million and capital expenses approximately $3.5 million, for a total annual budget of approximately $14.8 million. The difference between ten percent of $14.8 million and 10 percent of $11.3 million is only $350,000, not the $1.48 million that Hillyer imagines.
Finally, looking back, Hillyer opined: “In 2018…the Friends of GVR-dominated board…wanted to spend more than 10 percent of 2017’s income to build the pickleball center. In fact, in 2018 Friends of GVR candidates were not a majority on the board. And it wasn’t until 2019 that the board finally voted to approve $1.25 million in total for the pickleball complex. This included a 10 percent contingency that was not part of the actual construction contract amount.
GVR members rely on the Green Valley News for the facts, especially during election season. It is most unfortunate that they are so often led astray by Mr. Hillyer, whose facts, like his opinions, are so often his own and no one else’s.