Green Valley Recreation’s 2022 member survey is underway through Oct. 31. Members who complete the survey are being entered to win prizes—five $100 credits toward event tickets or classes, and one grand prize of a 2023 dues waiver. That’s how important the GVR Board and staff feel it is to hear from members about what is working and what they’d like to see change in the future.
We look forward to hearing the results after the holidays. If you are a GVR member who has not yet taken the survey, please look for the link at the top of the homepage at GVREC.org and help shape the future of GVR.
Whether your overall review of GVR is positive or negative, taking the survey may get you thinking in a wider way about this complex recreation organization. You might find yourself curious about how GVR is run and what it might be like to participate in GVR governance.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. is your opportunity to satisfy some of that curiosity. Join the Nominations and Elections Committee at West Center in Room 2 to learn what Board service entails. The 2023 Board election begins in February. This is the time for those interested in volunteer governance to make a determination about their possible candidacy.
During this informational meeting, current Board members will describe what it’s like to be on the Board of Directors and how much time individuals put into the job. Prospective candidates (like you?) will have an opportunity to ask specific questions about Board service, committee work and the election process. Attendees should leave the meeting with a sense of the role that is the best fit for them. If the Board is not a good fit, a committee might be.
This year, the Board has worked cooperatively and productively and we’d like to continue doing so. We are looking forward to meeting you and answering any questions you might have about joining the effort.
Being president of the GVR Board of Directors is time-consuming and demanding, but I have gleaned a great deal of satisfaction from the work. I have enjoyed my peers and the staff and have learned more than I ever expected to. Volunteer leadership is not for everyone, but if you think it might be for you, your community does need you.
Put Nov. 9 on your calendar at West Center, Room 2, at 2 p.m. No reservation or registration is necessary. I hope to see you there.
Kathi Bachelor is president of the GVR Board of Directors.
