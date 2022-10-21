Green Valley Recreation’s 2022 member survey is underway through Oct. 31. Members who complete the survey are being entered to win prizes—five $100 credits toward event tickets or classes, and one grand prize of a 2023 dues waiver. That’s how important the GVR Board and staff feel it is to hear from members about what is working and what they’d like to see change in the future.

We look forward to hearing the results after the holidays. If you are a GVR member who has not yet taken the survey, please look for the link at the top of the homepage at GVREC.org and help shape the future of GVR.



Kathi Bachelor is president of the GVR Board of Directors.

